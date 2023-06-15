Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Autoneum Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTN   CH0127480363

AUTONEUM HOLDING AG

(AUTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:25:12 2023-06-15 am EDT
148.20 CHF   -1.20%
04:14aUltra-silent Tune : sustainable sound absorption for underbody shields
PU
05/15Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Autoneum, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
04/06Autoneum : IR Presentation April 2023 (11 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ultra-Silent Tune: sustainable sound absorption for underbody shields

06/15/2023 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Increasingly stringent legal noise limits for vehicles and the rapidly advancing electrification of mobility are raising the demands on the acoustic performance of underbody systems. Thanks to the innovative use of chamber resonators, Autoneum's new lightweight technology Ultra-Silent Tune significantly reduces external tire rolling noise while ensuring a quiet and comfortable driving experience inside the vehicle. In addition to its sound-absorbing properties, Ultra-Silent Tune also meets the highest standards in terms of sustainability.

Silence and resource efficiency are the order of the day in the development and optimization of electric vehicles. On the one hand, ever stricter emissions regulations worldwide are increasing demand for components that reduce noise pollution while helping vehicle manufacturers meet their sustainability targets. On the other hand, the absence of noise from the combustion engine in e-cars amplifies the disruptive effects of other noise sources in the passenger compartment. With Ultra-Silent Tune, Autoneum now presents a new lightweight and particularly environmentally friendly technology for underbody shields that reduces tire rolling noise both outside and inside the vehicle, thus improving not only acoustic performance but also driver comfort in electric cars considerably.

Autoneum's innovative Ultra-Silent Tune technology owes its excellent sound-absorbing performance to acoustic chambers of different shapes and sizes. The chambers are created by applying an embossed polyester foil to the side of the Ultra-Silent underbody shield facing away from the noise source: they capture the sound waves emitted by the car tires, modulate them according to their respective geometry and reflect them back onto the porous carrier material. Compared to conventional single-layer underbody shields, whose acoustic performance is mainly determined by the noise-reducing properties of the product side facing the tires, Ultra-Silent Tune exploits both sides of the component, which significantly improves its acoustic absorption. Autoneum thus makes innovative use of the proven concept of traditional chamber absorbers, reducing exterior tire rolling noise by a remarkable 0.5 to 1.0 dBA*.

Moreover, Ultra-Silent Tune combines optimized acoustic performance with the sustainability benefits of Autoneum's particularly eco-friendly Pure technology Ultra-Silent. In addition to the high proportion of recycled PET fibers, underbody shields made from Ultra-Silent Tune can be manufactured from 100% polyester and thus be fully recycled at the end of vehicle life. Furthermore, the thickness of the multilayer construction can be flexibly adapted to the packaging spaces of different vehicle models. Underbody shields made from Autoneum's new Ultra-Silent Tune technology are already in pre-development at various vehicle manufacturers in Europe.

*Measured in a pass-by noise homologation test at a constant speed of 50 km/h.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Autoneum Holding AG published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
04:14aUltra-silent Tune : sustainable sound absorption for underbody shields
PU
05/15Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Autoneum, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
04/06Autoneum : IR Presentation April 2023 (11 MB)
PU
04/03Autoneum Closes EUR117 Million Purchase of Borgers Automotive
MT
03/24Research Partners Upgrades Recommendation on Autoneum to Buy From Hold, Lifts Price Tar..
MT
03/24Autoneum : Corporate Responsibility Report 2022 (3 MB)
PU
03/24Autoneum : publishes Corporate Responsibility Report 2022
PU
03/23Autoneum Shareholders Approve CHF100 Million Capital Increase to Fund Acquisition
MT
03/23Autoneum : Media Release Annual General Meeting 2023 (131 KB)
PU
03/23Annual General Meeting 2023 : all proposals approved by a large majority
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 277 M 2 538 M 2 538 M
Net income 2023 43,0 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
Net Debt 2023 505 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 696 M 775 M 775 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 11 622
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Autoneum Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTONEUM HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 150,00 CHF
Average target price 141,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target -5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eelco Spoelder Chief Executive Officer
Bernhard Wiehl Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Peter Schwald Non-Executive Chairman
Veronica Johanna Lierau Group General Counsel & Compliance Head
Michael Pieper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTONEUM HOLDING AG47.06%775
DENSO CORPORATION46.68%51 523
APTIV PLC8.46%27 324
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.43%16 146
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD10.97%15 963
CONTINENTAL AG28.44%15 604
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer