1,420,000 Common Stock of Autonomix Medical, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JUL-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 184 days starting from 26-JAN-2024 to 28-JUL-2024.



Details:

the company's officers, directors and shareholders holding 10% or more of outstanding shares of common stock holding a total of 7,819,106 shares of common stock have agreed to be locked up for a period of 18 months from the date on which the trading of common stock commences.



The holders of 1,420,000 shares of common stock have agreed for a period of six months after the listing of common stock on a national securities exchange to lock-up their shares of common stock, and thereafter the foregoing lock-up will cease to apply to 1/5th of the shares of common stock each month for a period of five months.



The holders of 950,000 shares of common stock have agreed for a period of nine months after the listing of common stock on a national securities exchange to lock-up their shares of common stock, and thereafter the foregoing lock-up will cease to apply to 1/5th of the shares of common stock each month for a period of five months.