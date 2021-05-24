Autonomous Control Laboratory : Notice Regarding Change of Corporate Name

May 24, 2021

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd.

Notice Regarding Change of Corporate Name

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. (ACSL) hereby announces that ACSL has decided to change corporate name as follows at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 24 May 2021. This matter will be formally decided at the 9th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 24, 2021. Regarding the partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, please refer "Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation" disclosed today.

1．Reason for the change

ACSL's mission is to "Liberate Humanity Through Technology" and vision is to "Revolutionizing social infrastructure by pursuing cutting edge robotics technology". ACSL has been developing "Made-in-Japan" industrial drones, which have been adopted in various fields such as delivery, infrastructure inspection, and disasters. ACSL has developed its proprietary flight controller which enable autonomous control of drones, and has been promoting the social implementation of secure and safety drones.

"ACSL", which stands for the initials of "Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory", the English name of the current corporate name, " 自 律 制 御 シ ス テ ム 研 究 所"("JIRITSU SEIGYO SYSYTEM KENKYUZYO"). ACSL has been developing business using the name "ACSL" as product name and logo

In accordance with its mid-term management direction, "ACSL Accelerate," ACSL will also standardize company name to "ACSL" at the timing when ACSL accelerates global expansion such as India and Singapore to gain recognition globally.

2．New Trade Name (in Japanese) ACSL Ltd. (株式会社ＡＣＳＬ) (ACSL logo)

3．Scheduled date of the change June 24, 2021

1