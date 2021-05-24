Autonomous Control Laboratory : Notice Regarding Change of Directors

May 24, 2021
Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd.
Notice Regarding Change of Directors
Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. (ACSL) hereby announces that ACSL decided to make the following changes of its directors. This matter will be formally decided at the 9th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 24, 2021, and at the Board of Directors meeting to be held after the Annual General Meeting.
1．Board of Directors (Scheduled to become effective on June 24, 2021)
|
Representative director,
|
Satoshi Washiya
|
Reappointed
|
President and COO
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Chairman
|
Hiroaki Ohta
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
Director, CFO
|
Kensuke Hayakawa
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
Director, CTO
|
Christopher Thomas Raabe
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
|
Director (External)
|
Masanori Sugiyama
|
Reappointed
|
|
|
-
Masanori Sugiyama currently meets the requirements for independent director as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and have been registered as independent director.
2．Retiring Director
|
Director (External)
|
Shinichi Suzukawa
|
Retirement
|
|
|
Attention
This document is an unofficial translation of the timely disclosure on May 24, 2021 by ACSL and this is for reference purpose only. In case of a discrepancy between the
English and Japanese versions, the Japanese original shall prevail
Disclaimer
