Autonomous Control Laboratory : Notice Regarding Change of Directors

05/24/2021
May 24, 2021

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd.

Notice Regarding Change of Directors

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. (ACSL) hereby announces that ACSL decided to make the following changes of its directors. This matter will be formally decided at the 9th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 24, 2021, and at the Board of Directors meeting to be held after the Annual General Meeting.

1Board of Directors (Scheduled to become effective on June 24, 2021)

Representative director,

Satoshi Washiya

Reappointed

President and COO

Director, Chairman

Hiroaki Ohta

Reappointed

Director, CFO

Kensuke Hayakawa

Reappointed

Director, CTO

Christopher Thomas Raabe

Reappointed

Director (External)

Masanori Sugiyama

Reappointed

  • Masanori Sugiyama currently meets the requirements for independent director as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and have been registered as independent director.

2Retiring Director

Director (External)

Shinichi Suzukawa

Retirement

Attention

This document is an unofficial translation of the timely disclosure on May 24, 2021 by ACSL and this is for reference purpose only. In case of a discrepancy between the

English and Japanese versions, the Japanese original shall prevail

Disclaimer

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
