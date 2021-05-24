Autonomous Control Laboratory : Notice Regarding Change of Directors

May 24, 2021

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd.

Notice Regarding Change of Directors

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. (ACSL) hereby announces that ACSL decided to make the following changes of its directors. This matter will be formally decided at the 9th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 24, 2021, and at the Board of Directors meeting to be held after the Annual General Meeting.

1．Board of Directors (Scheduled to become effective on June 24, 2021)

Representative director, Satoshi Washiya Reappointed President and COO Director, Chairman Hiroaki Ohta Reappointed Director, CFO Kensuke Hayakawa Reappointed Director, CTO Christopher Thomas Raabe Reappointed Director (External) Masanori Sugiyama Reappointed

Masanori Sugiyama currently meets the requirements for independent director as stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and have been registered as independent director.

2．Retiring Director

Director (External) Shinichi Suzukawa Retirement

