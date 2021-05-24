Autonomous Control Laboratory : Notice Regarding Change of Fiscal Term (Closing Date of Business Term) and Amendment to Forecast of Financial Results due to Change of Fiscal Term

May 24, 2021

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd.

Notice Regarding Change of Fiscal Term

(Closing Date of Business Term) and Amendment to Forecast of

Financial Results due to Change of Fiscal Term

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. (ACSL) hereby announces that ACSL has decided to change of fiscal term (closing date of business term) as follows at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 24 May 2021. This matter will be formally decided at the 9th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 24, 2021.

ACSL has decided to revise financial results to the nine-month period, subtracting the forecast of financial results for the three-month period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 from the twelve-month period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, that announced in the "Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)" dated May 12, 2021 due to the change of fiscal term.

Regarding the partial amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, please refer "Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation" disclosed today.

1．Reason for the Change

ACSL books sales on an acceptance basis by client at completion of project. Because projects for large companies or projects related to government are following

client budget cycle, and the completion of large-scale projects is concentrated at the end of the fiscal year, ACSL has sales seasonality concentrated in 4th quarter, January 1 to March 31, of fiscal year, April to March 31.

Regarding these circumstances, ACSL recognizes that its quarterly results may not provide sufficient information for shareholders and investors to analyze its full-year results. Therefore, ACSL decided to change of fiscal term from January 1st to December 31st every year for the purpose of improving the visibility of its business results.

2．Details of the Change of Fiscal Term Current：Ends on March 31 of each year

After the change：Ends on December 31 of each year

The 10th term, which is a transitional period for the change of the fiscal term, will be the nine-month period from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

