Autonomous Control Laboratory : Notice Regarding Notice of Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

May 24, 2021

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd.

Notice Regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. (ACSL) hereby announces that ACSL has decided at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 24 May 2021 to propose "Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation" to the 9th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 24,2021.

1．Reasons for Proposed Amendments

ACSL has been developing "Made-in-Japan" industrial drones, which have been adopted in various fields such as delivery, infrastructure inspection, and disasters. ACSL has developed its proprietary flight controller which enable autonomous control of drones, and has been promoting the social implementation of secure and safety drones.

Change of corporate name

"ACSL", which stands for the initials of "Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory", which is English name of the current corporate name, "自律制御 システム研究所"("JIRITSU SEIGYO SYSYTEM KENKYUZYO"). ACSL has been developing business using the name "ACSL" as its product name and logo.

In accordance with its mid-term management direction, "ACSL Accelerate" ACSL will also standardize company name to "ACSL" to gain recognition globally at the timing when ACSL accelerates overseas expansion such as India and Singapore.

Change of fiscal term

ACSL books sales on an acceptance basis by client at completion of project. Because projects for large companies or projects related to government are

following client budget cycle, and the completion of large-scale projects is concentrated at the end of the fiscal year, ACSL has sales seasonality concentrated in 4th quarter, January 1 to March 31, of fiscal year, April to March 31.

Regarding these circumstances, ACSL recognizes that its quarterly results may not provide sufficient information for shareholders and investors to analyze its full-year results. Therefore, ACSL decided to change of fiscal term from January 1st to December 31st every year for the purpose of improving the visibility of its business results.

