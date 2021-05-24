Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6232   JP3394900009

AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.

(6232)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autonomous Control Laboratory : Notice Regarding Notice of Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

05/24/2021 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 24, 2021

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd.

Notice Regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. (ACSL) hereby announces that ACSL has decided at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 24 May 2021 to propose "Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation" to the 9th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 24,2021.

1Reasons for Proposed Amendments

ACSL has been developing "Made-in-Japan" industrial drones, which have been adopted in various fields such as delivery, infrastructure inspection, and disasters. ACSL has developed its proprietary flight controller which enable autonomous control of drones, and has been promoting the social implementation of secure and safety drones.

  • Change of corporate name

"ACSL", which stands for the initials of "Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory", which is English name of the current corporate name, "自律制御 システム研究所"("JIRITSU SEIGYO SYSYTEM KENKYUZYO"). ACSL has been developing business using the name "ACSL" as its product name and logo.

In accordance with its mid-term management direction, "ACSL Accelerate" ACSL will also standardize company name to "ACSL" to gain recognition globally at the timing when ACSL accelerates overseas expansion such as India and Singapore.

  • Change of fiscal term

ACSL books sales on an acceptance basis by client at completion of project. Because projects for large companies or projects related to government are

following client budget cycle, and the completion of large-scale projects is concentrated at the end of the fiscal year, ACSL has sales seasonality concentrated in 4th quarter, January 1 to March 31, of fiscal year, April to March 31.

Regarding these circumstances, ACSL recognizes that its quarterly results may not provide sufficient information for shareholders and investors to analyze its full-year results. Therefore, ACSL decided to change of fiscal term from January 1st to December 31st every year for the purpose of improving the visibility of its business results.

1

Regarding change of fiscal term, please refer "Notice Regarding Change of Fiscal Term (Closing Date of Business Term) and Amendment to Forecast of Financial Results due to Change of Fiscal Term", and regarding change of corporate name, please refer "Notice Regarding Change of Corporate Name" disclosed today.

2Contents of amendment of Articles of Incorporation

(The underlined parts indicate the changes.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Articles of Incorporation after

amendments

Article 1. (Trade name)

Article 1. (Trade name)

The company shall be called

The company shall be called

KABUSIKI GAISYA 自律制御システ

KABUSIKI GAISYA ACSL, which shall

ム研究所(JIRITSU SEIGYO SYSYTEM

be expressed in English as ACSL,Ltd.

KENKYUZYO), which shall be

expressed in English as Autonomous

Control Systems LaboratoryLtd.

Article 38. (Fiscal Term)

Article 38. (Fiscal Term)

The fiscal term of the company shall

The fiscal term of the company shall

be an annual period from April1 of each

be an annual period from January1 to

year to March 31 of the following year.

December31 of each year.

Article 40. (Interim Dividends)

Article 40. (Interim Dividends)

The Company may, by the Board of

The Company may, by the Board of

Directors' decision, distribute surplus

Directors' decision, distribute surplus

(Interim Dividends) as provided for in

(Interim Dividends) as provided for in

Article 454, Paragraph 5 of the

Article 454, Paragraph 5 of the

Companies Act to the shareholders or

Companies Act to the shareholders or

registered pledgees of shares appearing

registered pledgees of shares appearing or

or recorded in the latest shareholder

recorded in the latest shareholder registry

registry as of September30 of each year.

as of June30 of each year.

Supplementary Provisions

(New provision)

Article 1.

Regardless the provisions of Article 38,

the 10th fiscal term shall be from April 1,

2021 to December 31, 2021.

(New provision)

Article 2.

Regardless the provisions of Article 40,

the record date for interim dividends for

2

the 10th fiscal term shall be September

30, 2021.

(New provision)

Article 3

The previous two articles and this

article shall be removed after end of the

10th fiscal term.

Attention

This document is an unofficial translation of the timely disclosure on May 24, 2021 by ACSL and this is for reference purpose only. In case of a discrepancy between the English and Japanese versions, the Japanese original shall prevail.

3

Disclaimer

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.
06:03aAUTONOMOUS CONTROL LABORATORY  : Notice Regarding Change of Directors
PU
06:03aAUTONOMOUS CONTROL LABORATORY  : Notice Regarding Change of Corporate Name
PU
06:03aAUTONOMOUS CONTROL LABORATORY  : Notice Regarding Notice of Partial Amendment to..
PU
06:03aAUTONOMOUS CONTROL LABORATORY  : Notice Regarding Change of Fiscal Term (Closing..
PU
05/13AUTONOMOUS CONTROL LABORATORY  : Industrial drone developer ACSL to form joint v..
AQ
05/12AUTONOMOUS CONTROL LABORATORY  : Notice Regarding Differences between Financial ..
PU
05/12AUTONOMOUS CONTROL LABORATORY  : Notice Regarding Changes in Representative Dire..
PU
05/12AUTONOMOUS CONTROL LABORATORY  : Financial Results Material for Fiscal Year Endi..
PU
05/12AUTONOMOUS CONTROL LABORATORY  : Notice Regarding Establishment of Joint Venture..
PU
05/10ACSL、CVC INVESTMENTS IN AEROD : The World's Leading Drone Solution Provid..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 563 M 5,17 M 5,17 M
Net income 2021 -1 275 M -11,7 M -11,7 M
Net cash 2021 3 130 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 600 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2021 45,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 624,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroaki Ohta Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Satoshi Washiya President, COO & Representative Director
Kensuke Hayakawa Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenzo Nonami Chairman
Christopher Thomas Raabe Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUTONOMOUS CONTROL SYSTEMS LABORATORY LTD.-20.96%263
IROBOT CORPORATION17.50%2 650
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.53%1 340
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.26.93%859
TOBII AB (PUBL)14.49%774
LUMIBIRD12.39%427