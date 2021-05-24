Autonomous Control Laboratory : Notice Regarding Notice of Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

May 24, 2021
Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd.
Notice Regarding Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd. (ACSL) hereby announces that ACSL has decided at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 24 May 2021 to propose "Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation" to the 9th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 24,2021.
1．Reasons for Proposed Amendments
ACSL has been developing "Made-in-Japan" industrial drones, which have been adopted in various fields such as delivery, infrastructure inspection, and disasters. ACSL has developed its proprietary flight controller which enable autonomous control of drones, and has been promoting the social implementation of secure and safety drones.
"ACSL", which stands for the initials of "Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory", which is English name of the current corporate name, "自律制御 システム研究所"("JIRITSU SEIGYO SYSYTEM KENKYUZYO"). ACSL has been developing business using the name "ACSL" as its product name and logo.
In accordance with its mid-term management direction, "ACSL Accelerate" ACSL will also standardize company name to "ACSL" to gain recognition globally at the timing when ACSL accelerates overseas expansion such as India and Singapore.
ACSL books sales on an acceptance basis by client at completion of project. Because projects for large companies or projects related to government are
following client budget cycle, and the completion of large-scale projects is concentrated at the end of the fiscal year, ACSL has sales seasonality concentrated in 4th quarter, January 1 to March 31, of fiscal year, April to March 31.
Regarding these circumstances, ACSL recognizes that its quarterly results may not provide sufficient information for shareholders and investors to analyze its full-year results. Therefore, ACSL decided to change of fiscal term from January 1st to December 31st every year for the purpose of improving the visibility of its business results.
Regarding change of fiscal term, please refer "Notice Regarding Change of Fiscal Term (Closing Date of Business Term) and Amendment to Forecast of Financial Results due to Change of Fiscal Term", and regarding change of corporate name, please refer "Notice Regarding Change of Corporate Name" disclosed today.
2．Contents of amendment of Articles of Incorporation
(The underlined parts indicate the changes.)
|
Current Articles of Incorporation
|
|
|
Proposed Articles of Incorporation after
|
|
|
amendments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Article 1. (Trade name)
|
|
|
Article 1. (Trade name)
|
The company shall be called
|
|
|
The company shall be called
|
KABUSIKI GAISYA 自律制御システ
|
|
|
KABUSIKI GAISYA ACSL, which shall
|
ム研究所(JIRITSU SEIGYO SYSYTEM
|
|
|
be expressed in English as ACSL,Ltd.
|
KENKYUZYO), which shall be
|
|
|
|
|
expressed in English as Autonomous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Control Systems LaboratoryLtd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Article 38. (Fiscal Term)
|
|
|
Article 38. (Fiscal Term)
|
The fiscal term of the company shall
|
|
|
The fiscal term of the company shall
|
be an annual period from April1 of each
|
|
|
be an annual period from January1 to
|
year to March 31 of the following year.
|
|
|
December31 of each year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Article 40. (Interim Dividends)
|
|
|
Article 40. (Interim Dividends)
|
The Company may, by the Board of
|
|
|
The Company may, by the Board of
|
Directors' decision, distribute surplus
|
|
|
Directors' decision, distribute surplus
|
(Interim Dividends) as provided for in
|
|
|
(Interim Dividends) as provided for in
|
Article 454, Paragraph 5 of the
|
|
|
Article 454, Paragraph 5 of the
|
Companies Act to the shareholders or
|
|
|
Companies Act to the shareholders or
|
registered pledgees of shares appearing
|
|
|
registered pledgees of shares appearing or
|
or recorded in the latest shareholder
|
|
|
recorded in the latest shareholder registry
|
registry as of September30 of each year.
|
|
|
as of June30 of each year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplementary Provisions
|
(New provision)
|
|
|
Article 1.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regardless the provisions of Article 38,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the 10th fiscal term shall be from April 1,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021 to December 31, 2021.
|
(New provision)
|
|
|
Article 2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regardless the provisions of Article 40,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the record date for interim dividends for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the 10th fiscal term shall be September
|
|
|
|
|
30, 2021.
|
|
|
|
(New provision)
|
|
Article 3
|
|
|
|
|
The previous two articles and this
|
|
|
|
|
|
article shall be removed after end of the
|
|
|
|
|
10th fiscal term.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
