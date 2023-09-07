AutoStore Holdings Ltd. announced that Paul Harrison has been named AutoStore's Chief Financial Officer, effective October 30, 2023. Paul will succeed Bent Skisaker, who will be transitioning out of his position in October. Paul has over 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles including 17 years as the CFO of successful, FTSE 100 technology businesses.

Paul's most recent roles include serving as COO of Ascential plc and as CFO of Just Eat plc. He also served as CFO of The Sage Group plc between 2000 and 2013. Paul is a Chartered Accountant who spent his early career with RMT and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Paul will spend his time between AutoStore's global locations and his home, in Oxfordshire, England.