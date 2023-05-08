AutoStore : Named Product of the Year Winner

One of AutoStore's latest innovations, the PickUpPort™, has been awarded "product of the year" prize by the German logistics magazine Materialfluss, through a public voting process. The PickUpPort is a public-facing port that lets customers shop online and pick up their order directly from the AutoStore System.

"Winning the 'product of the year' prize in the warehouse technology, bins, and boxes category is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. PickUpPort offers an easy and cost-effective solution for retailers to deploy a BOPIS strategy and drive revenue growth," says Peter Bimmermann, Managing Director - AutoStore Germany and Business Development Director DACH & CEE.



With the recognition from Materialfluss readers, PickUpPort gains more visibility and credibility, attracting even more retailers to adopt the technology as part of their omnichannel retail strategy.

"AutoStore are proud of the award and recognition our technology has received, and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and growth," says Bimmermann.

