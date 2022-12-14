AutoStore : Named Top Software & Technology Provider

"We are proud to be recognized as a Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics for a third consecutive year," said Lesley Simmonds, VP of Retail Growth of AutoStore. "Over the past few years, we have witnessed the rise of e-grocery, and it is evident that consumers will grow accustomed to this option being a staple of their shopping methods. We're pleased to provide technology that allows grocers and retailers to serve these customers, while maintaining the flexibility that is needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving market."

"The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology, and more," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These providers and their solutions are being implemented to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety, or just simply automating a process."

AutoStore invented and continues to pioneer Cube Storage Automation: the densest storage solution in existence. The company provides the food and beverage industry with cutting-edge technology that revamps the outdated retail supply chain system.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' November/December 2022 print issue. Visit www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers.