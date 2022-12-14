Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. AutoStore Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTO   BMG0670A1099

AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.

(AUTO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-12-14 am EST
19.16 NOK   -6.99%
12/05Financial calendar
AQ
11/28AutoStore's Finance Chief to Resign
MT
11/28AutoStore Announces CFO Transition
AQ
AutoStore : Named Top Software & Technology Provider

12/14/2022 | 01:46pm EST
"We are proud to be recognized as a Top Software & Technology Provider by Food Logistics for a third consecutive year," said Lesley Simmonds, VP of Retail Growth of AutoStore. "Over the past few years, we have witnessed the rise of e-grocery, and it is evident that consumers will grow accustomed to this option being a staple of their shopping methods. We're pleased to provide technology that allows grocers and retailers to serve these customers, while maintaining the flexibility that is needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving market."

"The supply chain management software segment is projected to reach $18.04 billion this year, according to Statista. This includes all of the emerging software solutions such as barcode systems, FinTech, inventory control, mobile technology, robotics, wireless technology, and more," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These providers and their solutions are being implemented to address challenges in the cold food supply chain, whether that be port closures, driver safety, or just simply automating a process."

AutoStore invented and continues to pioneer Cube Storage Automation: the densest storage solution in existence. The company provides the food and beverage industry with cutting-edge technology that revamps the outdated retail supply chain system.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Food Logistics' November/December 2022 print issue. Visit www.FoodLogistics.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers.

Disclaimer

AutoStore Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 18:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 591 M - -
Net income 2022 102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 258 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 71,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 042 M 7 054 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 575
Free-Float 57,1%
Technical analysis trends AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,11 $
Average target price 2,67 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Karl Johan Lier President & Chief Executive Officer
Bent M. Skisaker Chief Financial Officer
Jim C. Carlisle Co-Chairman
Samuel J. Merksamer Co-Chairman
Anette Matre Chief People & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-40.78%7 042
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-19.25%28 885
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-34.73%13 480
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-16.93%7 604
OTSUKA CORPORATION-21.22%6 077
REPLY S.P.A.-32.96%4 745