AutoStore : opens new Singapore office

04/20/2022 | 08:45am EDT
The new Singapore office builds upon the company's existing presence in the area. Currently, AutoStore has installed its innovative cube storage systems at seven sites in Singapore through its partner network. The new location will allow AutoStore to seamlessly work alongside both its local partners and clients.

"This new office in Singapore gives us the opportunity to interact more closely, directly, and personally with our Asia-Pacific clients and partners than ever before," said Philipp Schitter, Vice President Business Development Asia-Pacific at AutoStore. "It is clear that the demand for automated warehouse solutions is growing, especially as e-commerce continues to be a driving force for innovation. We're pleased to expand our global presence to meet customers where they are at."

AutoStore plans to hire for several key positions to be based in the Singapore office, as well as offer demonstrations of its robotic solutions at the new facility in the coming year.

AutoStore Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 12:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
