AutoStore posts 58% rise in Q4 revenue, ups 2022 goal

OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore
Holdings on Thursday posted a 58% year-on-year rise in
revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 and said this year's
revenue is set to grow more than previously expected.
The maker of automated warehouses last year became Norway's
most valuable stock market entrant in two decades but its shares
have since tumbled amid a tight supply of components and patent
litigation that hit margins and worried investors.
