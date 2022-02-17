Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  AutoStore Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    AUTO   BMG0670A1099

AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.

(AUTO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/16 10:27:34 am
26.29 NOK   +3.91%
Norway's AutoStore posts 58% rise in Q4 revenue, raises 2022 goal
RE
AutoStore posts 58% rise in Q4 revenue, ups 2022 goal
RE
AUTOSTORE : Fourth quarter 2021 financial results
AQ
Norway's AutoStore posts 58% rise in Q4 revenue, raises 2022 goal

02/17/2022 | 12:24am EST
OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore Holdings on Thursday posted a 58% year-on-year rise in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 and said this year's revenue is set to grow more than previously expected.

The maker of automated warehouses last year became Norway's most valuable stock market entrant in two decades, but its shares have since tumbled amid a tight supply of components and patent litigation that hit margins and worried investors.

Revenue for the October-December quarter rose to $93.2 million from $58.9 million in the same period of 2020, while the operating result before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $5.0 million from $11.3 million.

"We are confident in our ability to deliver solutions to sustain the revenue growth, despite the current tight market situation for certain parts and materials," Chief Executive Officer Karl Johan Lier said in a statement.

"This situation will have some short-term impact on margins," he said.

AutoStore raised its 2022 revenue outlook to between $550 million and $600 million from a previous goal to exceed $500 million. The company maintained its medium-term target of around 40% annual growth. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Richard Pullin and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD. 3.91% 26.29 Real-time Quote.-27.27%
OCADO GROUP PLC -1.50% 1342.5 Delayed Quote.-19.99%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.10% 5127 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 311 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -248x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 870 M 9 870 M -
EV / Sales 2021 32,8x
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 528
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
Karl Johan Lier President & Chief Executive Officer
Bent Skisaker Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Jim C. Carlisle Chairman
Mike Kaczmarek Director
Nils Magnus Tornling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-27.27%9 473
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-15.15%31 309
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-12.46%8 816
OTSUKA CORPORATION-19.85%7 212
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.-6.64%6 263
REPLY S.P.A.-19.75%6 084