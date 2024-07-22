(Alliance News) - Autostrade Meridionali Spa said Monday that the company's sole liquidator approved its half-year financial report as of June 30, which closed with a loss of EUR647,000 from a liability of EUR852,000 in the same period a year earlier.

Revenues amounted to EUR63,000 from EUR342,000 in the first half of 2023.

Ebitda is negative EUR1.5 million from negative EUR1.2 million and Ebit is negative EUR1.4 million from negative EUR1.3 million in H1 2023.

Net financial position is EUR21.7 million, down from EUR32.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Autostrade Meridionali closed Monday's session in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR2.71 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

