(Alliance News) - Autostrade Meridionali Spa announced Tuesday that the company's directors, who have ceased to hold office, have proceeded to deliver to the sole liquidator the company's books, a statement of accounts as of the effective date of dissolution, and a management statement covering the period since the last approved financial statements.

The company points out that the documents will be attached to the first financial statements following the appointment of the sole liquidator.

Autostrade Meridionali's stock closed Tuesday up 1.2 percent at EUR2.94 per share.

