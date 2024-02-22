(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Autostrade Meridionali advances 13 percent after rallying 47 percent in the last month and 0.7 percent in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has gained 24%.

----------

Beewize follows, up 11% after gaining 90% in the last month, 44% in the six months, and 21% in the last year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Bioera is in the red 7.4% after giving up 37% in the last month and 89% in the last year.

----------

Netweek gives up 6.5% after a 29% drop in the last month and another 81% drop in the last six.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.