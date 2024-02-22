(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS
Autostrade Meridionali advances 13 percent after rallying 47 percent in the last month and 0.7 percent in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has gained 24%.
Beewize follows, up 11% after gaining 90% in the last month, 44% in the six months, and 21% in the last year.
FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS
Bioera is in the red 7.4% after giving up 37% in the last month and 89% in the last year.
Netweek gives up 6.5% after a 29% drop in the last month and another 81% drop in the last six.
