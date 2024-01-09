(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Autostrade Merididionali rises 15 percent, gaining EUR2.00 from the EUR20.00 at which it opened trading today.

Good algoWatt, up 5.1%. The smallcap reported that the Court of Milan upheld the company's appeal for admission to the "conditional" arrangement procedure. The court also appointed Carlo Pagliughi and Vincenzo Tartaro as judicial commissioners and set March 4 as the deadline for submitting a final proposal for an arrangement with creditors or an application for approval of debt restructuring agreements.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Crashes ePrice, in the red by 14 percent, placing it at the bottom of the list where it belongs.

