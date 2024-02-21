(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Autostrade Merididionali Spa on Wednesday analyzed reviewed the company's accounts for fiscal year 2023, with total revenues coming in at EUR6.7 million from EUR33.9 million in 2022. Profit was EUR1.5 million from EUR15.8 million in the previous year.

Ebitda was EUR3.0 million versus EUR22.4 million, a decrease of 87 percent.

Shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2023 was EUR49.4 million approximately from EUR63.3 million at the end of 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, the total net financial position is, therefore, EUR54, million, while as of December 31, 2022, it amounted to EUR77.7 million approximately.

The company points out that the figures "are not comparable with the corresponding results as of December 31, 2022 in view of the fact that in the first quarter of 2022 Autostrade Meridionali was still managing the A3 Naples-Pompei- Salerno, a concession in which the new concessionaire took over as of April 1, 2022."

Therefore, "the operations recorded in the year 2023 are attributable only to the management activities referable to the definition and payment of debts and collection of residual receivables, resulting from the previous management of the freeway section, including the adjustments of items related to tolls and activities contracted out in previous years."

The board announced that an ordinary shareholders' meeting has been convened for the approval of the 2023 budget, the distribution of share of the profit for the year - amounting to EUR0.33 gross per share - and the partial distribution of the extraordinary reserve of EUR6.86 gross per share.

Autostrade Meridionali on Wednesday trades in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR13.55 per share.

