(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
----------
FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS
----------
Digital Bros rises 2.9 percent and records the sharpest rise in the small-cap list, with shares now worth EUR15.11 each.
----------
FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS
----------
Netweek continues to lose ground, down 6.3% today, with the stock nonetheless registering increases of over 700% in the last six months and 600% in the last year.
----------
Autostrade Meridionali also falls, down 4.0%. The stock is up 26% in the last month, 19% in the last six months, and 107% in the last year.
----------
By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.