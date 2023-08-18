(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Digital Bros rises 2.9 percent and records the sharpest rise in the small-cap list, with shares now worth EUR15.11 each.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Netweek continues to lose ground, down 6.3% today, with the stock nonetheless registering increases of over 700% in the last six months and 600% in the last year.

----------

Autostrade Meridionali also falls, down 4.0%. The stock is up 26% in the last month, 19% in the last six months, and 107% in the last year.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.