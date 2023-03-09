Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTME   IT0000084043

AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI S.P.A.

(AUTME)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  07:02:43 2023-03-09 am EST
14.30 EUR   -3.38%
07:16aPierrel on top after accounts; Somec bad
AN
03/02Only London up; good accounts for Maire Tecnimont
AN
03/01Mib veers downward in finale; Moncler bullish
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pierrel on top after accounts; Somec bad

03/09/2023 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Pierrel rises 12 percent and takes the top spot after sharing its 2022 results, respecting a net profit for the year of EUR1.4 million compared to a net loss of EUR400,000 last year. Also positive was the performance of the last 30 days and half year, in which the stock rallied 11 percent. Over the past year, Pierrel has marked a 4.5 percent rise.

----------

Fidia follows and advances with 5.6 percent after 30 days in the green by 3.1 percent. In the red, however, the last six months--in which the stock gave up 6.2%--and the last year, down 2.9%.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Somec gives up 5.9% and is at the bottom after having given up more than 13% in the last month. It recorded minus 7.2% in the six-month period and has lost 1.8% in the last year.

----------

Autostrade Meridionali retreats 3.4% after rising 16% in the last month. Half-year and yearly performances were also good, in which the stock rallied over 102% and 152% respectively.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI S.P.A. -3.38% 14.3 Delayed Quote.28.70%
FIDIA S.P.A. 5.24% 1.505 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
PIERREL S.P.A. 10.28% 0.1952 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
SOMEC S.P.A. -5.94% 26.9 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
All news about AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI S.P.A.
07:16aPierrel on top after accounts; Somec bad
AN
03/02Only London up; good accounts for Maire Tecnimont
AN
03/01Mib veers downward in finale; Moncler bullish
AN
03/01Trevi bullish; Autostrade gives ground
AN
02/28KME Group bullish; Sogefi bad
AN
02/28Mib only list in green after macro data
AN
02/28Mib down but accounts do well for Saipem; euro rises again
AN
02/27The market rewards Autostrade Meridionali
AN
02/27Mib the best; goes down Saipem before accounts
AN
02/27Milan in the green ahead of consumer confidence
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 92,7 M 97,9 M 97,9 M
Net income 2021 16,0 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net Debt 2021 227 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,62x
Yield 2021 6,45%
Capitalization 64,8 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Autostrade Meridionali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luigi Massa Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pietro Fratta Vice Chairman
Giovandomenico Lepore Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carolina Fontecchia Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonella Lillo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI S.P.A.28.70%68
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO.,LTD18.26%11 773
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED2.29%2 193
SHANDONG HI-SPEED ROAD&BRIDGE GROUP CO., LTD.19.21%1 838
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.3.00%1 449
STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.26.80%1 272