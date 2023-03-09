Pierrel on top after accounts; Somec bad

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Pierrel rises 12 percent and takes the top spot after sharing its 2022 results, respecting a net profit for the year of EUR1.4 million compared to a net loss of EUR400,000 last year. Also positive was the performance of the last 30 days and half year, in which the stock rallied 11 percent. Over the past year, Pierrel has marked a 4.5 percent rise.

Fidia follows and advances with 5.6 percent after 30 days in the green by 3.1 percent. In the red, however, the last six months--in which the stock gave up 6.2%--and the last year, down 2.9%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Somec gives up 5.9% and is at the bottom after having given up more than 13% in the last month. It recorded minus 7.2% in the six-month period and has lost 1.8% in the last year.

Autostrade Meridionali retreats 3.4% after rising 16% in the last month. Half-year and yearly performances were also good, in which the stock rallied over 102% and 152% respectively.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

