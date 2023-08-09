(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Autostrade Merididionali takes the top spot with a 6.2 percent rise to EUR14.60 per share. In the last month, the stock has rallied 26 percent, in the last six 19 percent, and in the last twelve 108 percent.

----------

Pierrel follows with a 5.1% rise after losing 0.6% in the last month. Over the six months and the past year, however, the stock has risen by four figures, 1,178% and 1,162% respectively.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Brioschi gives up 4.0% after giving up 5.5% in the last month, 17% in the last six and 22% in the last twelve.

----------

Softlab gives up 3.4% while losing 1.2% in the last month and 12% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has marked a 27% red.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.