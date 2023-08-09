(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
----------
FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS
----------
Autostrade Merididionali takes the top spot with a 6.2 percent rise to EUR14.60 per share. In the last month, the stock has rallied 26 percent, in the last six 19 percent, and in the last twelve 108 percent.
----------
Pierrel follows with a 5.1% rise after losing 0.6% in the last month. Over the six months and the past year, however, the stock has risen by four figures, 1,178% and 1,162% respectively.
----------
FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS
----------
Brioschi gives up 4.0% after giving up 5.5% in the last month, 17% in the last six and 22% in the last twelve.
----------
Softlab gives up 3.4% while losing 1.2% in the last month and 12% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has marked a 27% red.
----------
