Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság

The board of directors of AutoWallis Nyrt. hereby establishes the articles of association of the Company in an integrated structure (hereinafter: Articles of Association) as follows, in accordance with the provisions of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (Civil Code):

1. Name and registered seat of the Company

1.1. Company name:

AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság

Short Company name: AutoWallis Nyrt. Foreign language Company name: AutoWallis Plc.

Short foreign language Company name: AutoWallis Plc. Registered seat of the Company:

1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.

The registered seat of the Company is the place of central administration at the same time. E-mail address of the Company: info@autowallis.hu

2. Business activity(es) of the Company

Core business activity:

6420' 08 Activities of holding companies Other business activity(es):

6202' 08 Computer consultancy activities

6209' 08 Other information technology and computer service activities 6399' 08 Other information service activities n.e.c.

6612' 08 Security and commodity contracts brokerage 6619' 08 Other activities auxiliary to financial services

7022' 08 Business and other management consultancy activities

7312' 08 Media representation

8211' 08 Combined office administrative service activities

8230' 08 Organisation of conferences and trade shows

8299' 08 Other business support service activities n.e.c.

8559' 08 Other education n.e.c.

8560' 08 Educational support activities The Board of Directors of the Company shall be entitled to modify business activity(es).

