ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
OF
AUTOWALLIS
NYILVÁNOSAN MŰKÖDŐ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
IN CONSOLDATED STRUCTURE
14 August 2023
Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság
The board of directors of AutoWallis Nyrt. hereby establishes the articles of association of the Company in an integrated structure (hereinafter: Articles of Association) as follows, in accordance with the provisions of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (Civil Code):
1. Name and registered seat of the Company
1.1. Company name:
AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság
- Short Company name: AutoWallis Nyrt.
- Foreign language Company name: AutoWallis Plc.
Short foreign language Company name: AutoWallis Plc.
- Registered seat of the Company:
1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.
The registered seat of the Company is the place of central administration at the same time.
- E-mailaddress of the Company: info@autowallis.hu
2. Business activity(es) of the Company
- Core business activity:
6420' 08 Activities of holding companies
- Other business activity(es):
6202' 08 Computer consultancy activities
6209' 08 Other information technology and computer service activities 6399' 08 Other information service activities n.e.c.
6612' 08 Security and commodity contracts brokerage 6619' 08 Other activities auxiliary to financial services
7022' 08 Business and other management consultancy activities
7312' 08 Media representation
8211' 08 Combined office administrative service activities
8230' 08 Organisation of conferences and trade shows
8299' 08 Other business support service activities n.e.c.
8559' 08 Other education n.e.c.
8560' 08 Educational support activities
- The Board of Directors of the Company shall be entitled to modify business activity(es).
Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyrt.
3. Term and form of operation of the company
- The Company is established for an indefinite period of time.
- Form of operation of the Company: public limited company
- The Company is registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest under corporate registry number Cg. 01-10-047350.
- The change of company form shall enter into effect as of the date of registration by the Court of Registration.
4. Share capital of the Company
4.1. The share capital of the Company amounts to HUF 5,528,612,5256,162,998,850, that is, five billion five hundred andtwenty-eightmillion six hundred and twelve thousand five hundred andtwenty-fivesix billion one hundred andsixty-twomillion nine hundred andninety-eightthousand eight hundred and fifty Forints, consisting of the following assets contributed:1
- HUF 1,618,988,637.50 as pecuniary contribution;
- HUF3,909,623,887.504,544,010,212.50 as non-pecuniary contribution.2 The non-pecuniary contribution as per this clause consists of the following:
- The business quota of WALLIS MOTOR PEST Autókereskedelmi Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 1138 Budapest, Váci út 175., corporate registry number: 01-09-693338; registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest) of HUF 410,500,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
- The business quota of WALLIS MOTOR DUNA Autókereskedelmi Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán krt. 5., corporate registry number: 01-09-700391; registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest) of HUF 158,730,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
- The business quota of WALLIS AUTÓKÖLCSÖNZŐ Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 1138 Budapest, Váci út 141. 2. em., corporate registry number: 01-09-699766; registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest) of HUF 3,100,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
- The business quota of WAE Autóforgalmazási és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 2051 Biatorbágy, Budai út 16., corporate registry number: 13-09-174957; registered by the Court of Registration of the Regional Court of Budapest Environs) of HUF 17,147,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
- The business quota of K 85 Ingatlanhasznosító Korlátolt Felelősségű
Társaság (registered seat: 1106 Budapest, Kerepesi út 85., corporate
registry number: 01-09-861051; registered by the Court of Registration of the Budapest-Capital Regional Court) of HUF 3,000,000 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
- The business quota of Wallis Kerepesi úti Autó Korlátolt Felelősségű
Társaság (registered seat: 1106 Budapest, Kerepesi út 85., corporate
Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyrt.
registry number: 01-09-078910; registered by the Court of Registration of the Budapest-Capital Regional Court) of HUF 139,400,000 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
- A business quota in INICIÁL AUTÓHÁZ Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt
Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 9028 Győr, Külső Veszprémi utca 6.;
corporate registry number: 08-09-010382; registered by the Court of
Registration of the Regional Court of Győr) of HUF 40,000,000 nominal value, representing 40% of its registered capital;
- A business quota in INICIÁL AUTÓHÁZ Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt
Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 9028 Győr, Külső Veszprémi utca 6.;
corporate registry number: 08-09-010382; registered by the Court of
Registration of the Regional Court of Győr) of HUF 20,000,000 nominal value, representing 20% of its registered capital;
- A business quota in DALP Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság
(registered seat: 1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.; company registry
number: 01-09-931205; registered by the Court of Registration of the Regional Court of Budapest-Capital) of 3,200,000 HUF nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
- C182 Razvoj Nepremičnin Ljubljana d.o.o. [registered seat: Celovška cesta
182, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia; company registry number: 8678529000; registered with the Companies Register of Slovenia (Poslovni register Slovenije)], shares representing 100% of the share capital of the company with a nominal value of EUR 358,5003,
- Shares of HUF 313,650,000 nominal value, embodying 100% of the share capital of Wallis Autómegosztó Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság
(registered address: 1033 Budapest, Kórház utca 6-12.; company
registration number: 01-10-141923, registered by the Court of Registration of the Regional Court of Budapest;4
4.2. The shareholders fully paid up the issue value of each share in cash at the time of subscription; the non-pecuniary contributions as per clause 4.1.2 were made available to the Company by the persons specified below as follows:
Contributor /
Person designatedto receive shares
WALLIS ASSET
MANAGEMENT Zrt.
(registered seat: 1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.;
corporate registry
number: 01-10-
046529)
Contribution
Shares to be issued in return for contribution
subject
value
number
total nominal
total issue value
(pcs)
value
82.504%
HUF
3,330,291
HUF
HUF 1,732,584,000
business quota
1,732,584,000
333,029,100
in WALLIS
MOTOR PEST
Autókereskedel
mi
Korlátolt
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
registry number:
01-09-693338)
Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyrt.
82.504%
HUF 792,038,400
1,522, 419
HUF
HUF 792,038,400
business quota
152,241,900
in WALLIS
MOTOR DUNA
Autókereskedel
mi Korlátolt
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
registry number:
01-09-700391)
96.452%
HUF
4,171, 398
HUF
HUF 2,170,170,000
business quota
2,170,170,000
417,139,800
in WALLIS
AUTÓKÖLCSÖNZ
Ő Kereskedelmi
és Szolgáltató
Korlátolt
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
registry number:
01-09-699766)
90.02% business
HUF
18,168, 381
HUF
HUF 9,452,100,000
quota in WAE
9,452,100,000
1,816,838,100
Autóforgalmazás
i és Szolgáltató
Korlátolt
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
registry number:
13-09-174957)
60% business
HUF 279,660,000
3,704,597
HUF 46,307,458
HUF 279,660,000
quota in K 85
Ingatlanhasznosí
tó Korlátolt
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
registry number:
01-09-861051)
60% business
HUF 332,340,000
4,402,437
HUF 55,030,468
HUF 332,340,000
quota in Wallis
Kerepesi úti Autó
Korlátolt
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
registry number:
01-09-078910)
4.996% business
HUF
201,664
HUF 20,166,400
HUF
Péter Antal
quota in WALLIS
104,916,000.00
104,916,000.00
(address: 1037
MOTOR PEST
Autókereskedel
Budapest, Erdőalja
mi
út 113/B. 2. ép.,
Korlátolt
mother's name:
Julianna Mandl
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyrt.
