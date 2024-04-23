EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

In accordance with Sections 55 of Act CXX of 2001 on the Capital Market and to comply with the disclosure requirement set out in Annex 4 in PM Decree No. 24/2008. (VIII. 15.), AutoWallis Plc (registered seat: 1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.; hereinafter: "Company") hereby informs market participants as follows.

Gábor Vitán has resigned today from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company due to his other commitments, and his position as a member of the Audit Committee has also been terminated.

The Company would like to thank Gábor Vitán for his work on the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of the Company.

Budapest, 23 April 2024

AutoWallis Plc