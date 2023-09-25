EXTRAORDINARY INFORMATION

AutoWallis Plc. (registered seat: 1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.,

company registration number: 01-10-047350, hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs its investors pursuant to Section 55 of Act CXX of 2001 on Capital Markets and Annex 4 in PM Decree No. 24/2008 (VIII. 15.) on the following.

The Company hereby informs its investors that, based on the information received the shareholding of WALLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT Zártkörűen Működő Részvénytársaság has - downward - exceeded the 10%.

Budapest, 25 September 2023

AutoWallis Plc.