EXTRAORDINARY COMMUNICATION

AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered office: 1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20., company registration number: 01-10-047350, hereinafter referred to as "Company") informs its honoured investors of the following based on Section 55 of Act CXX of 2001 on Capital Markets and Schedule 4 to PM Decree 24/2008. (VIII. 15.) PM:

In view of the fact that certain member shares subject to the Remuneration Policy 2022 were withdrawn, the AutoWallis Employee Share Ownership Plan Organisation (registered office: 1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.) has transferred 12,300 (twelve thousand three hundred) ordinary shares of AutoWallis Nyrt. to the Company free of charge (i.e. at a cost price of HUF 0 per share).

The Company currently holds 12,300 treasury shares.

Budapest, 18 June 2024

AutoWallis Nyrt.