Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTOWALLIS   HU0000164504

AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(AUTOWALLIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  05-26
98.20 HUF   +1.87%
08:06aAUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Investors presentation Q1 2022
PU
05/26AUTOWALLIS CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION IN SLOVENIA : it is opening a Land Rover dealership in Ljubljana
PU
05/24AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : launches yet another new ESOP remuneration policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Investors presentation Q1 2022

05/28/2022 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

27 May 2022

Flash report

Q1 2022

We are building the leading car dealership and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region

Disclaimers

This flash report has not been prepared on the basis of the international financial reporting standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The information contained therein has not been audited and has not been reviewed by an independent auditor.

This flash report contains forward-looking statements and prospective statements on the Company's opinions and expectations, which are presented by the Company in good faith and in a reasonable manner. Such forward-looking statements rely on current plans, expectations and projections and may be affected by known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors which may cause the specific results, financial situation, performance or achieved goals of the Company or the industry to differ significantly from those explicitly or implicitly described in such forward- looking statements.

The Company will not be held liable for updating or modifying any such statement on the basis of new information or future events and for publishing such modifications. Therefore, having regard to such risks, uncertainties and other factors, we advise investors not to rely solely upon these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions.

The Company's financial figures relating to this flash report are also published in detail on the Company's website in a format that facilitates their use. The detailed financial data are available at:

https://www.autowallis.hu/hu/befektetoknek/kozzetetelek

2

Table of content

  1. Executive summary
  2. Financial and operating summary
  3. Annexes

3

1. Executive summary

Key events in Q1 2022

We are making progress implementing our previously announced dynamic growth strategy

Events in Q1 2022

  • In January 2022, the Group opened the newest Jaguar and Land Rover dealership and service centre in the region at Budapest, Váci út 76-80., one that also meets the requirements of sustainable operation.
  • A new brand was added to the Group's retail portfolio in March 2022 as we entered the retail market for SsangYong vehicles to complement our presence in the distribution market.
  • The Slovenian competition authority approved our acquisition of the activities and real estate of the Slovenian dealerships of Avto Aktiv.
  • The Group continued its strong performance in the stock market in Q1 2022 as AutoWallis won the award for "Capital increase of the year" awarded by the jury of the Budapest Stock Exchange in Q1 2022 as well. In addition, our shares were included in the quoting scheme of the Budapest Stock Exchange, allowing their liquidity to increase further, and their weight in the BUX index nearly doubled.

Subsequent events

  • Successfully closed the Sloveniatn Avto Aktiv transaction.
  • In cooperation with a key European car dealership partner, AutoWallis acquired the exclusive import rights for Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands for the territory of Hungary. After the transaction will be approved by the competition authority, the importer rights of the brands may be transferred to AutoWallis and its partner.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AutoWallis plc published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 12:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
08:06aAUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Investors presentation Q1 2022
PU
05/26AUTOWALLIS CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION I : it is opening a Land Rover dealership in Ljubljana
PU
05/24AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : launches yet another new ESOP remuneration policy
PU
05/24AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Informationon the new remuneration policy under the..
PU
04/29AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Nyrt Annual report for the year ended 31 december 2..
PU
04/29AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Corporate Governance Report of AutoWallis for 2021
PU
04/29AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of..
PU
04/29AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : to use its record profits continue growth strategy
PU
04/29AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Remuneration Report for the year 2021
PU
04/26AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of AutoWal..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 574 M 574 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 24 791 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41 753 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 706
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 98,20 HUF
Average target price 206,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 110%
Managers and Directors
Zsolt Müllner Chairman-Management Board
Gábor Ormosy Chief Executive Officer
Attila László Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Székely Chief Investment Officer
György Ecseri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG-18.17%114
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.1.91%8 857
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.07%4 166
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-8.46%2 938
CHINA HARMONY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-32.05%660
LOOKERS PLC9.77%361