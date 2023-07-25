PRESS RELEASE

New managing director at AutoWallis subsidiary representing Sixt

Budapest, July 24, 2023 - Miklós Kovács, who has decades of experience in the car rental business, will head the AutoWallis subsidiary responsible for the Sixt brand in Hungary.

Miklós Kovács will take over the position of managing director of Wallis Autókölcsönző Kft., after Gábor Dévai left the company for family reasons. Wallis Autókölcsönző is a member of the AutoWallis Group, providing high quality short and long-term car rental services as the Hungarian franchise partner of the international Sixt Rent-a-car network. Miklós Kovács has decades of experience in car rental and related services. He started his career at Hertz Autókölcsönző in 1986, where he worked in various positions until 2017. In 2018, he joined the Sixt team in Hungary as deputy chief operating officer, working as chief operating officer from 2019 and business development manager from 2023.

Gábor Dévai has led the company for nearly two decades, during which time Sixt has established a dominant position in the Hungarian market. The AutoWallis Board of Directors would like to thank Gábor Dévai for his work to date and wishes him every success in his future career.

AutoWallis Group

The AutoWallis Group, a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade. It is important for the company to continuously expand its automotive industry investment-focused portfolio through acquisitions and to operate as a group with traditional, conservative, and ESG-compliant values and a business policy sensitive to social and environmental challenges. The AutoWallis group is present in 15 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long- term vehicle rentals. The Group's Distribution Business Unit represents the Alpine, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Saab parts, Renault, SsangYong, and Opel brands, and the brands represented by its Retail & Services Business Unit include BMW passenger cars and motorcycles, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, Toyota, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.com www.facebook.com/AutoWallis