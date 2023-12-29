Composition of share capital and number of voting rights attached to the shares

AutoWallis Plc. (1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.; hereinafter referred to as "Company") in line with Clause 54 (9) of the Act No. CXX/2001 on capital markets, hereby publishes the composition of share capital of the Company and the number of voting rights attached to the shares as of 31 December 2023.

Composition of share capital:

Share class

Nominal value

Number of shares

Total nominal value

issued

"C" class (ordinary shares)

12.50 HUF

493,039,908 pcs

6,162,998,850 HUF

Amount of the share capital

6,162,998,850 HUF

Number of voting rights attached to the shares:

Share class

Number of

Number of shares

Voting right per

Total number

Number of

shares issued

with voting right

share

of voting rights

treasury

shares

"C" class

493,039,908

493,039,908

1

493,039,908

0

(ordinary shares)

AutoWallis Plc.

