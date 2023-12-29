Composition of share capital and number of voting rights attached to the shares

AutoWallis Plc. (1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.; hereinafter referred to as "Company") in line with Clause 54 (9) of the Act No. CXX/2001 on capital markets, hereby publishes the composition of share capital of the Company and the number of voting rights attached to the shares as of 31 December 2023.

Composition of share capital:

Share class Nominal value Number of shares Total nominal value issued "C" class (ordinary shares) 12.50 HUF 493,039,908 pcs 6,162,998,850 HUF Amount of the share capital 6,162,998,850 HUF

Number of voting rights attached to the shares:

Share class Number of Number of shares Voting right per Total number Number of shares issued with voting right share of voting rights treasury shares "C" class 493,039,908 493,039,908 1 493,039,908 0 (ordinary shares)

AutoWallis Plc.