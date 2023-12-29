Composition of share capital and number of voting rights attached to the shares
AutoWallis Plc. (1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.; hereinafter referred to as "Company") in line with Clause 54 (9) of the Act No. CXX/2001 on capital markets, hereby publishes the composition of share capital of the Company and the number of voting rights attached to the shares as of 31 December 2023.
Composition of share capital:
Share class
Nominal value
Number of shares
Total nominal value
issued
"C" class (ordinary shares)
12.50 HUF
493,039,908 pcs
6,162,998,850 HUF
Amount of the share capital
6,162,998,850 HUF
Number of voting rights attached to the shares:
Share class
Number of
Number of shares
Voting right per
Total number
Number of
shares issued
with voting right
share
of voting rights
treasury
shares
"C" class
493,039,908
493,039,908
1
493,039,908
0
(ordinary shares)
