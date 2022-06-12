Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTOWALLIS   HU0000164504

AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(AUTOWALLIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
100.00 HUF   -1.38%
05:03pAUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Proposals for the Extraordinary General Meeting of AutoWallis Nyrt. to be held on 01.07.2022
PU
06/10AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Proposals for the Extraordinary General Meeting of AutoWallis Nyrt. to be held on 01.07.2022
PU
06/03AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Information on the resignation of a member of the Supervisory Board
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Proposals for the Extraordinary General Meeting of AutoWallis Nyrt. to be held on 01.07.2022

06/12/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

AUTOWALLIS

NYILVÁNOSAN MŰKÖDŐ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

IN CONSOLDATED STRUCTURE

1 July 2022

2

Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság

The board of directorsGeneral Meeting of AutoWallis Nyrt. hereby establishes the articles of association of the public limited companyCompany in an integrated structure (hereinafter: Articles of Association) as follows, in accordance with the provisions of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (Civil Code):

1. Name and registered seat of the Company

1.1. Company name:

AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság

  1. Short Company name: AutoWallis Nyrt.
  2. Foreign language Company name: AutoWallis Plc.
    Short foreign language Company name: AutoWallis Plc.
  3. Registered seat of the Company:
    1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.
    The registered seat of the Company is the place of central administration at the same time.
  4. E-mailaddress of the Company: info@autowallis.hu

  1. 2. Business activity(es) of the Company

  2. Core business activity:
    6420' 08 Activities of holding companies
  3. Other business activity(es):
    6202' 08 Computer consultancy activities
    6209' 08 Other information technology and computer service activities 6399' 08 Other information service activities n.e.c.
    6612' 08 Security and commodity contracts brokerage 6619' 08 Other activities auxiliary to financial services
    7022' 08 Business and other management consultancy activities
    7312' 08 Media representation
    8211' 08 Combined office administrative service activities
    8230' 08 Organisation of conferences and trade shows
    8299' 08 Other business support service activities n.e.c.
    8559' 08 Other education n.e.c.
    8560' 08 Educational support activities
  4. The Board of Directors of the Company shall be entitled to modify business activity(es).

Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyrt.

3

  1. 3. Term and form of operation of the company

  2. The Company is established for an indefinite period of time.
  3. Form of operation of the Company: public limited company
  4. The Company is registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest under corporate registry number Cg. 01-10-047350.
  5. The change of company form shall enter into effect as of the date of registration by the Court of Registration.

4. Share capital of the Company

4.1. The share capital of the Company amounts to HUF 5 314 797 062,50 HUF, that is, five billion three hundred and fourteen million seven hundred and ninety-seven thousand and sixty- two Forints and fifty Pennies, consisting of the following assets contributed:

  1. HUF 1 618 988 637,50 as pecuniary contribution;
  2. HUF 3,695,808,425 as non-pecuniary contribution.
    The non-pecuniary contribution as per this clause consists of the following:
    1. The business quota of WALLIS MOTOR PEST Autókereskedelmi Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 1138 Budapest, Váci út 175., corporate registry number: 01-09-693338; registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest) of HUF 410,500,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
    2. The business quota of WALLIS MOTOR DUNA Autókereskedelmi Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán krt. 5., corporate registry number: 01-09-700391; registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest) of HUF 158,730,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
    3. The business quota of WALLIS AUTÓKÖLCSÖNZŐ Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 1138 Budapest, Váci út 141. 2. em., corporate registry number: 01-09-699766; registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest) of HUF 3,100,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
    4. The business quota of WAE Autóforgalmazási és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 2051 Biatorbágy, Budai út 16., corporate registry number: 13-09-174957; registered by the Court of Registration of the Regional Court of Budapest Environs) of HUF 17,147,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
    5. The business quota of K 85 Ingatlanhasznosító Korlátolt Felelősségű
      Társaság (registered seat: 1106 Budapest, Kerepesi út 85., corporate
      registry number: 01-09-861051; registered by the Court of Registration of the Budapest-Capital Regional Court) of HUF 3,000,000 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
    6. The business quota of Wallis Kerepesi úti Autó Korlátolt Felelősségű
      Társaság (registered seat: 1106 Budapest, Kerepesi út 85., corporate
      registry number: 01-09-078910; registered by the Court of Registration of the Budapest-Capital Regional Court) of HUF 139,400,000 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;

Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyrt.

4

  1. A business quota in INICIÁL AUTÓHÁZ Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt
    Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 9028 Győr, Külső Veszprémi utca 6.;
    corporate registry number: 08-09-010382; registered by the Court of
    Registration of the Regional Court of Győr) of HUF 40,000,000 nominal value, representing 40% of its registered capital;
  2. A business quota in INICIÁL AUTÓHÁZ Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt
    Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 9028 Győr, Külső Veszprémi utca 6.;
    corporate registry number: 08-09-010382; registered by the Court of
    Registration of the Regional Court of Győr) of HUF 20,000,000 nominal value, representing 20% of its registered capital;
  3. A business quota in DALP Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság
    (registered seat: 1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.; company registry
    number: 01-09-931205; registered by the Court of Registration of the Regional Court of Budapest-Capital) of 3,200,000 HUF nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital.

4.2. The shareholders fully paid up the issue value of each share in cash at the time of subscription; they undertook to make availablethe non-pecuniary contributions as per clause 4.1.2 were as follows: The non-pecuniarycontribution wasmade available to the Company by the persons specified below as follows:

Contributor /

Contribution

Shares to be issued in return for

contribution

Person

total

designated to

number

total issue

subject

value

nominal

receive shares

(pcs)

value

value

82.504%

HUF

3,330,291

HUF

HUF

business

1,732,584,000

333,029,100

1,732,584,000

quota in

WALLIS

MOTOR PEST

WALLIS ASSET

Autókeresked

elmi

MANAGEMENT

Korlátolt

Zrt.

Felelősségű

(registered seat:

Társaság

1055 Budapest,

(corporate

Honvéd utca

registry

20.;

number: 01-

corporate

09-693338)

registry

82.504%

HUF

1,522,

HUF

HUF

number: 01-10-

business

792,038,400

419

152,241,900

792,038,400

046529)

quota in

WALLIS

MOTOR

DUNA

Autókeresked

elmi Korlátolt

Felelősségű

Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyrt.

5

Társaság

(corporate

registry

number: 01-

09-700391)

96.452%

HUF

4,171,

HUF

HUF

business

2,170,170,000

398

417,139,800

2,170,170,000

quota in

WALLIS

AUTÓKÖLCS

ÖNZŐ

Kereskedelmi

és Szolgáltató

Korlátolt

Felelősségű

Társaság

(corporate

registry

number: 01-

09-699766)

90.02%

HUF

18,168,

HUF

HUF

business

9,452,100,000

381

1,816,838,10

9,452,100,000

quota in WAE

0

Autóforgalma

zási és

Szolgáltató

Korlátolt

Felelősségű

Társaság

(corporate

registry

number: 13-

09-174957)

60% business

HUF

3,704,597

HUF

HUF

quota in K 85

279,660,000

46,307,458

279,660,000

Ingatlanhaszn

osító

Korlátolt

Felelősségű

Társaság

(corporate

registry

number: 01-

09-861051)

60% business

HUF

4,402,437

HUF

HUF

quota in

332,340,000

55,030,468

332,340,000

Wallis

Kerepesi úti

Autó Korlátolt

Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyrt.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AutoWallis plc published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 21:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
05:03pAUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Proposals for the Extraordinary General Meeting of ..
PU
06/10AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Proposals for the Extraordinary General Meeting of ..
PU
06/03AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Information on the resignation of a member of the S..
PU
05/31AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05/31AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Szavazati jogok száma, alaptőke nagysága 2022...
PU
05/28AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : sees record revenue and earnings despite industry c..
PU
05/28AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : flash report Q1 2022
PU
05/28AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Investors presentation Q1 2022
PU
05/27AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
05/26AUTOWALLIS CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION I : it is opening a Land Rover dealership in Ljubljana
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 557 M 557 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 24 791 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42 518 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 706
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 100,00 HUF
Average target price 206,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 106%
Managers and Directors
Zsolt Müllner Chairman-Management Board
Gábor Ormosy Chief Executive Officer
Attila László Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Székely Chief Investment Officer
György Ecseri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG-16.67%112
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.4.77%8 501
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.59%4 404
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-7.59%2 900
CHINA HARMONY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-30.22%678
LOOKERS PLC21.80%391