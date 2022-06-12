AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Proposals for the Extraordinary General Meeting of AutoWallis Nyrt. to be held on 01.07.2022
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
OF
AUTOWALLIS
NYILVÁNOSAN MŰKÖDŐ RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
IN CONSOLDATED STRUCTURE
1 July 2022
Articles of Association of AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság
The board of directorsGeneral Meeting of AutoWallis Nyrt. hereby establishes the articles of association of the public limited companyCompany in an integrated structure (hereinafter: Articles of Association) as follows, in accordance with the provisions of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code (Civil Code):
1. Name and registered seat of the Company
1.1. Company name:
AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság
Short Company name: AutoWallis Nyrt.
Foreign language Company name: AutoWallis Plc.
Short foreign language Company name: AutoWallis Plc.
Registered seat of the Company:
1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.
The registered seat of the Company is the place of central administration at the same time.
E-mailaddress of the Company: info@autowallis.hu
2. Business activity(es) of the Company
Core business activity:
6420' 08 Activities of holding companies
Other business activity(es):
6202' 08 Computer consultancy activities
6209' 08 Other information technology and computer service activities 6399' 08 Other information service activities n.e.c.
6612' 08 Security and commodity contracts brokerage 6619' 08 Other activities auxiliary to financial services
7022' 08 Business and other management consultancy activities
7312' 08 Media representation
8211' 08 Combined office administrative service activities
8230' 08 Organisation of conferences and trade shows
8299' 08 Other business support service activities n.e.c.
8559' 08 Other education n.e.c.
8560' 08 Educational support activities
The Board of Directors of the Company shall be entitled to modify business activity(es).
3. Term and form of operation of the company
The Company is established for an indefinite period of time.
Form of operation of the Company: public limited company
The Company is registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest under corporate registry number Cg. 01-10-047350.
The change of company form shall enter into effect as of the date of registration by the Court of Registration.
4. Share capital of the Company
4.1. The share capital of the Company amounts to HUF 5 314 797 062,50 HUF, that is, five billion three hundred and fourteen million seven hundred and ninety-seven thousand and sixty- two Forints and fifty Pennies, consisting of the following assets contributed:
HUF 1 618 988 637,50 as pecuniary contribution;
HUF 3,695,808,425 as non-pecuniary contribution.
The non-pecuniary contribution as per this clause consists of the following:
The business quota of WALLIS MOTOR PEST Autókereskedelmi Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 1138 Budapest, Váci út 175., corporate registry number: 01-09-693338; registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest) of HUF 410,500,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
The business quota of WALLIS MOTOR DUNA Autókereskedelmi Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 1097 Budapest, Könyves Kálmán krt. 5., corporate registry number: 01-09-700391; registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest) of HUF 158,730,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
The business quota of WALLIS AUTÓKÖLCSÖNZŐ Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 1138 Budapest, Váci út 141. 2. em., corporate registry number: 01-09-699766; registered by the Court of Registration of the Metropolitan Court of Budapest) of HUF 3,100,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
The business quota of WAE Autóforgalmazási és Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 2051 Biatorbágy, Budai út 16., corporate registry number: 13-09-174957; registered by the Court of Registration of the Regional Court of Budapest Environs) of HUF 17,147,000.00 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
The business quota of K 85 Ingatlanhasznosító Korlátolt Felelősségű
Társaság (registered seat: 1106 Budapest, Kerepesi út 85., corporate
registry number: 01-09-861051; registered by the Court of Registration of the Budapest-Capital Regional Court) of HUF 3,000,000 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
The business quota of Wallis Kerepesi úti Autó Korlátolt Felelősségű
Társaság (registered seat: 1106 Budapest, Kerepesi út 85., corporate
registry number: 01-09-078910; registered by the Court of Registration of the Budapest-Capital Regional Court) of HUF 139,400,000 nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital;
A business quota in INICIÁL AUTÓHÁZ Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt
Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 9028 Győr, Külső Veszprémi utca 6.;
corporate registry number: 08-09-010382; registered by the Court of
Registration of the Regional Court of Győr) of HUF 40,000,000 nominal value, representing 40% of its registered capital;
A business quota in INICIÁL AUTÓHÁZ Kereskedelmi és Szolgáltató Korlátolt
Felelősségű Társaság (registered seat: 9028 Győr, Külső Veszprémi utca 6.;
corporate registry number: 08-09-010382; registered by the Court of
Registration of the Regional Court of Győr) of HUF 20,000,000 nominal value, representing 20% of its registered capital;
A business quota in DALP Szolgáltató Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság
(registered seat: 1055 Budapest, Honvéd utca 20.; company registry
number: 01-09-931205; registered by the Court of Registration of the Regional Court of Budapest-Capital) of 3,200,000 HUF nominal value, representing 100% of its registered capital.
4.2. The shareholders fully paid up the issue value of each share in cash at the time of subscription; they undertook to make availablethe non-pecuniary contributions as per clause 4.1.2 wereas follows: Thenon-pecuniarycontribution wasmade available to the Company by the persons specified below as follows:
Contributor /
Contribution
Shares to be issued in return for
contribution
Person
total
designated to
number
total issue
subject
value
nominal
receive shares
(pcs)
value
value
82.504%
HUF
3,330,291
HUF
HUF
business
1,732,584,000
333,029,100
1,732,584,000
quota in
WALLIS
MOTOR PEST
WALLIS ASSET
Autókeresked
elmi
MANAGEMENT
Korlátolt
Zrt.
Felelősségű
(registered seat:
Társaság
1055 Budapest,
(corporate
Honvéd utca
registry
20.;
number: 01-
corporate
09-693338)
registry
82.504%
HUF
1,522,
HUF
HUF
number: 01-10-
business
792,038,400
419
152,241,900
792,038,400
046529)
quota in
WALLIS
MOTOR
DUNA
Autókeresked
elmi Korlátolt
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
registry
number: 01-
09-700391)
96.452%
HUF
4,171,
HUF
HUF
business
2,170,170,000
398
417,139,800
2,170,170,000
quota in
WALLIS
AUTÓKÖLCS
ÖNZŐ
Kereskedelmi
és Szolgáltató
Korlátolt
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
registry
number: 01-
09-699766)
90.02%
HUF
18,168,
HUF
HUF
business
9,452,100,000
381
1,816,838,10
9,452,100,000
quota in WAE
0
Autóforgalma
zási és
Szolgáltató
Korlátolt
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
registry
number: 13-
09-174957)
60% business
HUF
3,704,597
HUF
HUF
quota in K 85
279,660,000
46,307,458
279,660,000
Ingatlanhaszn
osító
Korlátolt
Felelősségű
Társaság
(corporate
registry
number: 01-
09-861051)
60% business
HUF
4,402,437
HUF
HUF
quota in
332,340,000
55,030,468
332,340,000
Wallis
Kerepesi úti
Autó Korlátolt
