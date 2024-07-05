PRESS RELEASE

Scope Ratings affirms AutoWallis's credit rating score in recognition

of its successful growth strategy

Budapest, July 3, 2024 - Scope Ratings has completed the annual review of AutoWallis Plc's credit rating score, taking into account the company's new, updated growth strategy and the business plan containing its financing plans. In line with these plans, AutoWallis hopes to again double its figures by 2028 to realize revenue of HUF 750 billion and an EBITDA of HUF 40 billion. The independent institute affirmed its rating of the company and its debts with a stable outlook, recognizing its success in managing exceptional growth.

Scope Ratings GmbH has once again this year reviewed the rating first assigned AutoWallis Plc in 2019, leaving the rating unchanged (B+) despite the risks associated with strong growth. It changed the outlook from positive to stable due to the increased plans for growth and the resulting need for financing, at the same as changing the financing rating to B+ and improving the business activity rating (BB-) in recognition of the diversification already achieved. The rating of bonds already issued by the company also remains B+. Based on the assessment of Scope Ratings, AutoWallis, listed in the Prime Market of the Budapest Stock Exchange, continues to meet the conditions of the Growth Credit Programme (NKP) launched by the National Bank of Hungary.

The detailed Scope Ratings report: https://www.scopegroup.com/ScopeGroupApi/api/analysis?id=4813b156-a7a7-45d0-be1d-3c42726476c6

AutoWallis Group

The AutoWallis Group is listed in the Prime Market of the Budapest Stock Exchange as well as the BUX and BUMIX indices and is building a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the region. It is important for the company to continuously expand its vehicle trading and mobility service investment-focused portfolio through acquisitions and to operate as a group with traditional, conservative, and ESG-compliant values and a business policy sensitive to social and environmental challenges. The AutoWallis group is present in 16 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long-term vehicle rentals. The Group's Distribution Business Unit represents the Alpine, BYD, Dacia, Isuzu, Farizon, Jaguar, Land Rover, MG, Saab parts, Renault, SsangYong, and Opel brands; the brands represented by its Retail Business Unit include BMW passenger cars and motorcycles, BYD, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, Toyota, JóAutók.hu and AUTO-LICIT.HU; and the Mobility Services Unit is present on the Hungarian market with the wigo carsharing, wigo fleet, and Sixt rent-a-car brands. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021).

