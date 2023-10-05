PRESS RELEASE

The AutoWallis Group becomes MG's vehicle parts distribution partner

in the region's 13 countries

Budapest, October 5, 2023 - SAIC Motor and the AutoWallis Group have entered into an agreement making the Hungarian company MG's vehicle parts distribution partner in 13 countries in the region. This step is well-aligned with AutoWallis's strategy of laying ever greater emphasis on international growth in the future.

The AutoWallis Group's wholesale division, AutoWallis Distribution, has concluded an international agreement with the Chinese SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd's regional center, SAIC Motor CEE, making AutoWallis the distribution partner for the MG brand in 13 countries in the region (Hungary, Albania, Czech Republic, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo). The agreement both helps AutoWallis continue to bolster its international presence and also enters it into the Greek

market. Based on the agreement, AutoWallis's Distribution division will perform the MG brand's parts delivery and warehousing tasks in these countries while the parts remain under the ownership of SAIC Motor CEE. Andrew Prest, head of AutoWallis's Distribution Business Unit, said that the agreement is important not only because it adds a new, prestigious brand to the Group's portfolio but also because it provides a good reference for other brands that may enter the region at a later time. A major positive aspect of the business development is that AutoWallis also enters a new country and increases its activities in a market as large as Poland. The cooperation provides significant synergies in wholesale operations, allowing for continued growth in the division's profit generation. He also added that the step iswell-alignedwith AutoWallis's strategy of laying ever greater emphasis on international growth in the future.

Shanghai-based SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. is the largest Chinese car manufacturer, selling 5.3 million vehicles in 2022 under a variety of brand names. By 2021, it had become the world's third largest manufacturer of electric vehicles and has been manufacturing the traditional British brand of vehicles since 2007, returning to the British market in 2011 with a continuously increasing range of models. MG made its debut in continental Europe in 2019 with a new mission committed to making electrified mobility available to European consumers as well. Sales have doubled each year since production of the brand was restarted. In 2022, SAIC opened its own manufacturer's regional office in Budapest (SAIC Motor CEE) to coordinate importers in Central and Eastern Europe, which unit entered into the agreement with AutoWallis Distribution for this new activity.

AutoWallis Group

The AutoWallis Group, a company listed in the Prime category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade. It is important for the company to continuously expand its automotive industry investment-focused portfolio through acquisitions and to operate as a group with traditional, conservative, and ESG-compliant values and a business policy sensitive to social and environmental challenges. The AutoWallis group is present in 15 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long- term vehicle rentals. The Group's Distribution Business Unit represents the Alpine, BYD, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, MG, Saab parts, Renault, SsangYong, and Opel brands, and the brands represented by its Retail & Services Business Unit include BMW passenger cars and motorcycles, BYD, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, Toyota, Share Now and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.comwww.facebook.com/AutoWallis