    AUTOWALLIS   HU0000164504

AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(AUTOWALLIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
99.90 HUF   -1.09%
10:39aAUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : and its partner expect to close the acquisition of Renault Hungária this autumn
PU
06/27AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Information on the registration of a joint venture
PU
06/12AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Proposals for the Extraordinary General Meeting of AutoWallis Nyrt. to be held on 01.07.2022
PU
AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : and its partner expect to close the acquisition of Renault Hungária this autumn

06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

AutoWallis and its partner expect to close the acquisition of Renault Hungária this autumn

Budapest, June 29, 2022 - The acquisition of Renault Hungária is expected to close in the autumn, later than originally planned, due to the delay in the competition authority approvals procedure. The AutoWallis and Salvador Caetano Groups can then gain the exclusive Hungarian import rights for the Renault, Dacia, and Alpine brands.

This spring, AutoWallis and the Portuguese Salvador Caetano Group announced their intent to jointly purchase Renault Hungária Kft., thus attaining the exclusive import rights for the Renault, Dacia, and Alpine brands in Hungary. The transaction requires the approval of the Hungarian competition authority, which procedure has been started but is taking longer than expected due to reasons outside the control of AutoWallis and Salvador Caetano. According to the original plans, AutoWallis and its partner would have obtained the import rights to the brands on July 1, though recent information indicates this date will be pushed back to the autumn. Under the trilateral agreement between AutoWallis, listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, the Renault Group, and the Portuguese Salvador Caetano Group, AutoWallis and the Salvador Caetano Group are creating a new company, with each holding a 50% stake, to purchase, after the approval of the competition authority, Renault Hungária Kft, which owns the Hungarian import rights to the Renault, Dacia, and Alpine brands. As a result, the two vehicle sales and mobility service provision companies will gain equal shares in the Hungarian sales company, which had sales revenues of HUF 70.3 billion in 2021, if all the conditions necessary for the transaction are met.

AutoWallis Group

AutoWallis Plc., a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade and to expand its automotive investment-focused investment portfolio through acquisitions. The AutoWallis Group is present in 14 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long-term vehicle rentals. The brands represented by the group include BMW cars and motorbikes, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, and Toyota, as well as Saab spare vehicle parts, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "The Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.hu www.facebook.com/AutoWallis

Further information:

Dániel R. Kovács, Financial Communications

Mobile: +36-20-771-8710

E-mail: r.kovacs@fincomm.hu

Disclaimer

AutoWallis plc published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 558 M 558 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 24 791 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42 433 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 706
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Zsolt Müllner Chairman-Management Board
Gábor Ormosy Chief Executive Officer
Attila László Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Székely Chief Investment Officer
György Ecseri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG-16.75%112
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.-2.22%8 265
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.82%4 193
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-8.93%2 857
CHINA HARMONY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-34.48%636
BETTERLIFE HOLDING LIMITED-24.29%359