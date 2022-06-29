AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : and its partner expect to close the acquisition of Renault Hungária this autumn

PRESS RELEASE

AutoWallis and its partner expect to close the acquisition of Renault Hungária this autumn

Budapest, June 29, 2022 - The acquisition of Renault Hungária is expected to close in the autumn, later than originally planned, due to the delay in the competition authority approvals procedure. The AutoWallis and Salvador Caetano Groups can then gain the exclusive Hungarian import rights for the Renault, Dacia, and Alpine brands.

This spring, AutoWallis and the Portuguese Salvador Caetano Group announced their intent to jointly purchase Renault Hungária Kft., thus attaining the exclusive import rights for the Renault, Dacia, and Alpine brands in Hungary. The transaction requires the approval of the Hungarian competition authority, which procedure has been started but is taking longer than expected due to reasons outside the control of AutoWallis and Salvador Caetano. According to the original plans, AutoWallis and its partner would have obtained the import rights to the brands on July 1, though recent information indicates this date will be pushed back to the autumn. Under the trilateral agreement between AutoWallis, listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, the Renault Group, and the Portuguese Salvador Caetano Group, AutoWallis and the Salvador Caetano Group are creating a new company, with each holding a 50% stake, to purchase, after the approval of the competition authority, Renault Hungária Kft, which owns the Hungarian import rights to the Renault, Dacia, and Alpine brands. As a result, the two vehicle sales and mobility service provision companies will gain equal shares in the Hungarian sales company, which had sales revenues of HUF 70.3 billion in 2021, if all the conditions necessary for the transaction are met.

AutoWallis Group

AutoWallis Plc., a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade and to expand its automotive investment-focused investment portfolio through acquisitions. The AutoWallis Group is present in 14 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long-term vehicle rentals. The brands represented by the group include BMW cars and motorbikes, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, and Toyota, as well as Saab spare vehicle parts, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "The Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.hu www.facebook.com/AutoWallis