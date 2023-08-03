PRESS RELEASE
AutoWallis continues to strengthen its mobility portfolio by acquiring the Hungarian
company Share Now
Budapest, August 3, 2023 - The AutoWallis Group is expanding its services portfolio in one of the mobility market's most dynamically growing areas, after acquiring ownership of the company that operates Share Now in Hungary. As one of the most significant vehicle share service providers on the market, Share Now plans to continue dynamic growth with the professional background and capital offered by AutoWallis.
AutoWallis Group is taking another important step in implementing its strategy by acquiring ownership of Wallis Autómegosztó Zrt., which operates Share Now on the Hungarian market. Share Now has approximately 100 thousand registered customers and a fleet of almost 500 vehicles in Hungary; based on its revenue of HUF 2.2 billion, it is a market leader in its segment. Gábor Ormosy, CEO of AutoWallis highlighted that they expect the transaction to result in significant synergy both in operations and
cross selling. He also added that although AutoWallis was already a significant mobility service provider in the region, this acquisition enables it to cover the entire spectrum of mobility services: short-term car sharing will be added to the available areas of short and long-term car rental and fleet services, in addition to which AutoWallis is also taking an important step in the interest of expanding its environmentally conscious services and realizing its ESG targets. The CEO explained that the size, growth rate, and business model of Share Now has reached a position where, coupled with AutoWallis's professional background, it can create significant value for its shareholders.
The significance of the transaction is shown by the fact that community car sharing has seen a jump in growth in both Hungary and the region and is expected to form an organic part of urban vehicle and community transportation. For an increasing number of people, car sharing means acost-effectiveand sustainable alternative to vehicle ownership in various situations. Moreover, not only is car sharing more economical, but is also a greener solution for urban transportation, which is combined with Share Now's fleet of low emissions vehicles that are no more than a few years old and have at least EURO6 engines or are electric. It is important to note that the newest research has shown that a single car sharing vehicle can replace up to 11 traditional vehicles when used in metropolitan cities. According to AutoWallis's forecasts, the number of people using car sharing in Budapest may grow five-fold over the short to medium term.
AutoWallis Group
The AutoWallis Group, a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade. It is important for the company to continuously expand its automotive industry investment-focused portfolio through acquisitions and to operate as a group with traditional, conservative, and ESG-compliant values and a business policy sensitive to social and environmental challenges. The AutoWallis group is present in 15 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long- term vehicle rentals. The Group's Distribution Business Unit represents the Alpine, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Saab parts, Renault, SsangYong, and Opel brands, and the brands represented by its Retail & Services Business Unit include BMW passenger cars and motorcycles, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, Toyota, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.comwww.facebook.com/AutoWallis
Further information:
Ádám Kerekes, Financial Communications
Mobile: 06-70-341-8959
Email:kerekes.adam@fincomm.hu
