Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTOWALLIS   HU0000164504

AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(AUTOWALLIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
90.00 HUF   +3.33%
10/17Sales Report Q1-q3 2022 - Autowallis Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down : double-digit growth across the board
PU
10/05AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and GRUPO SALVADOR CAETANO, SGPS, S.A. completed the acquisition of Renault Hungaria Gepjarmukereskedelmi Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag from Renault SA.
CI
09/22Two New Directions For The Autowallis Group : The targets are Austria and online sales
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : has purchased a significant amount of treasury shares to finance its acquisitions and ESOP program

11/07/2022 | 04:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

AutoWallis has purchased a significant amount of treasury shares to finance its

acquisitions and ESOP program

Budapest, November 4, 2022 - AutoWallis has purchased 5 million treasury shares in over- the-counter trading in order to finance future acquisitions and to provide the necessary shares for the Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP). The company purchased the 1.14 percent share package in over-the-counter trading at a rate of HUF 91.33.

Taking into account current stock exchange rates and analyst target prices that fall in the range of HUF 148-230, AutoWallis Plc. has decided to exercise its call option established in 2020 in connection with its equity investment in Iniciál Autóház, and to purchase Taródy Operatív Kft's share package of 5,024,784 AutoWallis shares at a rate of HUF 91.33 as part of an over-the-counter transaction, equal to 1.14 percent of the total shares of the Budapest Stock Exchange-registered company. The purpose of the purchase is to use the shares for share swap acquisitions and to provide part of the amount needed for the Employee Share Ownership Plan.

AutoWallis Group

AutoWallis Plc., a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade and to expand its automotive investment-focused investment portfolio through acquisitions. The AutoWallis Group is present in 14 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long-term vehicle rentals. The brands represented by the group include BMW cars and motorbikes, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, and Toyota, as well as Saab spare vehicle parts, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "The Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.hu www.facebook.com/AutoWallis

Further information:

Dániel R. Kovács, Financial Communications

Mobile: +36-20-771-8710

E-mail: r.kovacs@fincomm.hu

Disclaimer

AutoWallis plc published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
10/17Sales Report Q1-q3 2022 - Autowallis : double-digit growth across the board
PU
10/05AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and GRUPO SALVADOR CAETANO, SGPS, S.A. c..
CI
09/22Two New Directions For The Autowalli : The targets are Austria and online sales
PU
09/22Autowallis Investor Day - Two New Di : The targets are Austria and online sales
PU
09/21AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság agreed to acquire Net Mobilitás Zrt. fro..
CI
09/13Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : Nyrt. Befektetői tájékoztató meghívó
PU
09/06Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : The Hungarian Competition Authority has granted its..
PU
09/02Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : Information on the admission of shares to trading
PU
09/02Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : Tájékoztatás részvények tőzsdei forgalomba val..
PU
09/01Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : Capital increase
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 248 B 610 M 610 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 3 315 M 8,16 M 8,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 448 M 97,1 M 97,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 821
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 90,00 HUF
Average target price 167,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 85,6%
Managers and Directors
Zsolt Müllner Chairman-Management Board
Gábor Ormosy Chief Executive Officer
Attila László Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Székely Chief Investment Officer
György Ecseri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG-25.00%97
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.-32.97%5 442
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-12.60%2 398
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-69.40%1 998
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-60.82%1 024
LOOKERS PLC17.29%345