AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : has purchased a significant amount of treasury shares to finance its acquisitions and ESOP program

PRESS RELEASE

AutoWallis has purchased a significant amount of treasury shares to finance its

acquisitions and ESOP program

Budapest, November 4, 2022 - AutoWallis has purchased 5 million treasury shares in over- the-counter trading in order to finance future acquisitions and to provide the necessary shares for the Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP). The company purchased the 1.14 percent share package in over-the-counter trading at a rate of HUF 91.33.

Taking into account current stock exchange rates and analyst target prices that fall in the range of HUF 148-230, AutoWallis Plc. has decided to exercise its call option established in 2020 in connection with its equity investment in Iniciál Autóház, and to purchase Taródy Operatív Kft's share package of 5,024,784 AutoWallis shares at a rate of HUF 91.33 as part of an over-the-counter transaction, equal to 1.14 percent of the total shares of the Budapest Stock Exchange-registered company. The purpose of the purchase is to use the shares for share swap acquisitions and to provide part of the amount needed for the Employee Share Ownership Plan.

AutoWallis Group

AutoWallis Plc., a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade and to expand its automotive investment-focused investment portfolio through acquisitions. The AutoWallis Group is present in 14 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long-term vehicle rentals. The brands represented by the group include BMW cars and motorbikes, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, and Toyota, as well as Saab spare vehicle parts, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "The Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.hu www.facebook.com/AutoWallis