AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : strengthens its ranks with a Group HR Director

PRESS RELEASE

AutoWallis strengthens its ranks with a Group HR Director

Budapest, June 8, 2023 - Starting this June, a Group HR Director will be managing the AutoWallis Group's human resource management activities. The new position will be filled by Aranka Erdélyi, who has extensive experience in the automotive industry; her tasks include supporting AutoWallis's organization development.

The AutoWallis Group, listed in the Premium Category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, has named Aranka Erdélyi as Group HR Director. Among others, the professional will be responsible for providing strategic support to the CEO in organizational issues, continuously keeping the Group's HR strategy up to date, general HR tasks, regional organization development, succession planning, and recruitment. The creation of the new position and the appointment of the new Director was made necessary by the fact that the number of staff employed by AutoWallis Group's subsidiaries, present in 15 countries in the region, has shown substantial growth due to the acquisitions of recent years, and is now nearing 1000 employees. Aranka Erdélyi arrived at AutoWallis from a multinational environment: She worked as the HR Manager of Caterpillar Hungary Zrt. since 2021, prior to which she spent ten

years (2011-2020) as the Regional HR Manager for Central and Eastern Europe and Ukraine at Nissan Sales CEE Kft., and she has also worked in HR in retail and the financial sector. Aranka obtained her marketing degree from Szent István University in 2000, after which she completed the Human Resources Management training program offered by the Budapest Corvinus University in 2011.

In addition to HR operating excellence, Aranka Erdélyi's professional focus is on developing strategies that can have a significant impact on corporate culture and values and that influence organizational structures as well as motivational and remuneration systems, taking into account the development of both employees and managers, thus supporting both corporate and individual performance and efficiency.

AutoWallis Group

The AutoWallis Group, a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade. It is important for the company to continuously expand its automotive industry investment-focused portfolio through acquisitions and to operate as a group with traditional, conservative, and ESG-compliant values and a business policy sensitive to social and environmental challenges. The AutoWallis group is present in 15 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long- term vehicle rentals. The Group's Distribution Business Unit represents the Alpine, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Saab parts, Renault, SsangYong, and Opel brands, and the brands represented by its Retail & Services Business Unit include BMW passenger cars and motorcycles, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, Toyota, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.com www.facebook.com/AutoWallis