Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTOWALLIS   HU0000164504

AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(AUTOWALLIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
97.20 HUF   +2.10%
03:10aAutowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : strengthens its ranks with a Group HR Director
PU
05/26Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : closed the first quarter by more than doubling its results
PU
05/26AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : strengthens its ranks with a Group HR Director

06/08/2023 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

AutoWallis strengthens its ranks with a Group HR Director

Budapest, June 8, 2023 - Starting this June, a Group HR Director will be managing the AutoWallis Group's human resource management activities. The new position will be filled by Aranka Erdélyi, who has extensive experience in the automotive industry; her tasks include supporting AutoWallis's organization development.

The AutoWallis Group, listed in the Premium Category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, has named Aranka Erdélyi as Group HR Director. Among others, the professional will be responsible for providing strategic support to the CEO in organizational issues, continuously keeping the Group's HR strategy up to date, general HR tasks, regional organization development, succession planning, and recruitment. The creation of the new position and the appointment of the new Director was made necessary by the fact that the number of staff employed by AutoWallis Group's subsidiaries, present in 15 countries in the region, has shown substantial growth due to the acquisitions of recent years, and is now nearing 1000 employees. Aranka Erdélyi arrived at AutoWallis from a multinational environment: She worked as the HR Manager of Caterpillar Hungary Zrt. since 2021, prior to which she spent ten

years (2011-2020) as the Regional HR Manager for Central and Eastern Europe and Ukraine at Nissan Sales CEE Kft., and she has also worked in HR in retail and the financial sector. Aranka obtained her marketing degree from Szent István University in 2000, after which she completed the Human Resources Management training program offered by the Budapest Corvinus University in 2011.

In addition to HR operating excellence, Aranka Erdélyi's professional focus is on developing strategies that can have a significant impact on corporate culture and values and that influence organizational structures as well as motivational and remuneration systems, taking into account the development of both employees and managers, thus supporting both corporate and individual performance and efficiency.

AutoWallis Group

The AutoWallis Group, a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade. It is important for the company to continuously expand its automotive industry investment-focused portfolio through acquisitions and to operate as a group with traditional, conservative, and ESG-compliant values and a business policy sensitive to social and environmental challenges. The AutoWallis group is present in 15 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long- term vehicle rentals. The Group's Distribution Business Unit represents the Alpine, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Saab parts, Renault, SsangYong, and Opel brands, and the brands represented by its Retail & Services Business Unit include BMW passenger cars and motorcycles, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, Toyota, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.com www.facebook.com/AutoWallis

Further information:

Dániel R. Kovács, Financial Communications

Mobile: 06-20-771-8710

Email: r.kovacs@fincomm.hu

Disclaimer

AutoWallis plc published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
03:10aAutowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : strengthens its ranks with a Group HR Director
PU
05/26Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : closed the first quarter by more than doubling its ..
PU
05/26AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
05/19Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : The AutoWallis Group campaigns for safe driving
PU
05/11Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : website new address
PU
05/09Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : Information on the person of the member of the Supe..
PU
05/08Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : Tájékoztatás felügyelőbizottsági tag személyév..
PU
05/03Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : Further expansion in AutoWallis's Employee Share Ow..
PU
05/03Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : The AutoWallis Group's record results in 2022 suppo..
PU
04/28Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszve : Resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting o..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 379 B 1 100 M 1 100 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 4 391 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 42 039 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 912
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 95,20 HUF
Average target price 199,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 109%
Managers and Directors
Zsolt Müllner Chairman-Management Board
Gábor Ormosy Chief Executive Officer
Attila László Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Székely Director-Investor Relations & ESG
György Ecseri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG1.04%122
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.25.52%6 864
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.36.39%3 270
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.71%1 850
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.10%1 105
LOOKERS PLC7.74%378
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer