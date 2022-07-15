AutoWallis Sales Report 2022H1 - AutoWallis is picking up the pace: new sales records in all areas
Budapest, July 15, 2022 - The AutoWallis Group is breaking records in all of its business segments, with 60 percent of last year's total annual vehicle sales already achieved in the first six months of this year. The group, which is present in 14 countries in the region, sold 15,379 vehicles in the first half of the year, up 32 percent on the previous year, despite the series of difficulties experienced by the automotive industry. At 44 percent, the greatest growth was seen by the Distribution Business Unit, with the vehicle sales of the Retail & Services Business Unit also seeing growth above 10 percent and the number of service hours increasing by 24 percent. The Group's vehicle rental division also performed well even before the summer peak season: the number of rental events more than doubled and the number of rental days increased by almost a quarter.
The AutoWallis Group is successfully pursuing its growth strategy, having outperformed not only the Hungarian but also the European market on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In addition to the effects of transactions, the ongoing growth in sales figures is also organic: the increases in numbers are substantial even without the acquisition of the Slovenian Avto Aktiv closed in April. According to Gábor Ormosy, AutoWallis CEO, the strong performance is based on the implementation of the growth strategy laid down earlier and updated in 2021, one of the key elements of which is a regional presence in 14 countries and the parallel development and expansion of wholesale and retail activities. He emphasized that this diversified portfolio is the basis of the Group's balanced performance despite any possible economic downturns in a country or the weaker performance of a brand or activity. The automotive market in the region covered by AutoWallis has continued to grow above the European average, despite the fact that the inflation and economic outlook is currently not favorable anywhere. Gábor Ormosy explained that some brands and types are still experiencing delivery disruptions and longer production times, but both the sales and the customer side are basically used to these. Purchases put off following the coronavirus may increase the volume of orders, and fear of the continuous increase in vehicle prices may also temporarily boost demand. At the same time, rising inflation and a possible economic downturn will make industry players cautious and, in the long term, could catalyze the consolidation already underway in the industry, which the AutoWallis Group intends to use to support further growth.
The number of vehicles sold by the AutoWallis Group jumped by 32 percent to 15,379 units in the first half of the year, a faster pace than in the first quarter. Of the company's two business units, the sales of the Distribution Business Unit grew only organically in the period: by 44.3 percent to 10,659 units. This exceptional growth is attributed to the SsangYong and Opel brands. The performance of the Retail & Services Business Unit was bolstered by the Slovenian Avto Aktiv in the second quarter, though strong growth was seen in all areas even without it. The business unit sold 3,783 new (+10.4%) and 937 used (+11.3%) vehicles. The importance of this growth is illustrated by the fact that in comparison, the Hungarian passenger vehicle market experienced a slowdown of 13.4 percent*. The services offered by the Retail & Services Business Unit
expanded as follows: the number of service hours increased to 77,983 (+24.4%) and Sixt, represented by the AutoWallis Group, more than doubled the number of rental events (+113.4%). At 26 percent, the growth in the number of rental days was a little less, amounting to 83,410. The figures indicate that shorter term rentals, generally for tourism purposes and with higher coverage, have increased again in the quarter preceding the summer peak season.
* Market data by DataHouse.
AutoWallis Sales Report *
Q1-Q2, 2022
Q1-Q2,
Q1-Q2,
Changes
2022
2021
Distribution Business Unit
Number of new vehicles sold (pcs.) **
10 659
7 385
+44,3%
Retail & Services Business Unit
Number of new vehicles sold (pcs.)
3 783
3 428
+10,4%
Number of used vehicles sold (pcs.)
937
842
+11,3%
Total Vehicle Sales
15 379
11 655
+32,0%
Number of service hours (hours)
77 983
62 666
+24,4%
Rental Fleet Size (pcs.)
786
478
+64,6%
Number of rental events (pcs.)
9 380
4 396
+113,4%
Number of rental days (pcs.)
83 410
66 183
+26,0%
* Important information:
Published:
July 15, 2022
Preliminary, non-consolidated data.
The data published in the AutoWallis Sales Report (hereinafter referred to as "Data") are compiled based
on the estimates of AutoWallis Plc. and its subsidiaries. The published Data are solely for informational
purposes; AutoWallis Plc. assumes no liability for their completeness or accuracy.
The AutoWallis Sales Report is not suitable for estimating the financial or business results of AutoWallis
Plc., or drawing any related conclusions, so it shall not be considered either to be a profit estimate or a
profit forecast. The Data published in the AutoWallis Sales Report may be used for your personal purposes
and under your own responsibility.
Planned publication(s):
Q1-Q3, 2022
October 17, 2022
The AutoWallis Plc. Sales Report is published on the 15. day of the month following each quarter (should it
fall on a weekend or bank holiday, it is published on the next business day).
** 388 vehicles sold within the group
AutoWallis Group
AutoWallis Plc., a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade and to expand its automotive investment-focused investment portfolio through acquisitions. The AutoWallis Group is present in 14 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long-term vehicle rentals. The brands represented by the group include BMW cars and motorbikes, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, and Toyota, as well as Saab spare vehicle parts, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "The Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.huwww.facebook.com/AutoWallis