PRESS RELEASE

AutoWallis Sales Report *

Q1, 2022

AutoWallis's vehicle sales figures increased by 11 percent in the first quarter

Budapest, April 19, 2022 - AutoWallis Group sales continue to perform above the market average. Compared to the same period last year, the automotive company registered on the Hungarian stock exchange sold 11 percent more vehicles in the first quarter, for a total of 7,410 vehicles. The Group's vehicle rental division also performed well: the number of rental events more than doubled and the number of rental days increased by almost 30 percent.

AutoWallis Group reported performance that significantly exceeded market averages in vehicles sales for the first quarter, while the supply shortage due to the lack of chips is affecting all brands in the sector. It is important to note that AutoWallis has not yet identified any slowing in demand: the number of orders in the first quarter is 41 percent higher year-on-year, which is in part attributed to the fact that some earlier orders remain open due to difficulties in delivery. The direct effect vehicle manufacturers are experiencing in deliveries is tangible in the growth of the sales margins of new vehicles and in the increase in the demand for used cars. Margins increased in the latter sector as well, meaning in aggregate the chip shortage is having a beneficial effect on AutoWallis's margin production capacity and profitability.

In the first three months of the year, the number of vehicles sold by the AutoWallis Group increased by 11.1 percent to 7,410 (which growth was entirely organic, as all earlier acquisitions were closed in the base quarter). Of the Company's two units, sales volumes in the Distribution Business Unit increased by 15.6 percent to 5,266 units, primarily thanks to the SsangYong and Isuzu brands. The Retail & Services Business Unit saw the sale of 1,659 new and 485 used vehicles, equal to a drop of 1.1 percent and growth of 11.8 percent, respectively. The combined strength of the brands represented and sold by the Group and the diversification of the brand range is illustrated by the fact that the Hungarian passenger vehicle market experienced a slowdown of 10.9 percent*. The Retail & Services Business Unit experienced additional expansion in the services it offers: the number of service hours increased to 29,679 (+0.8%) and Sixt, represented by the AutoWallis Group, more than doubled the number of rental events (+123.1%). At 29.2 percent, the growth in the number of rental days was a little less, amounting to 39,185. The figures indicate that shorter term rentals, generally for tourism purposes and with higher coverage, has increased, as the number of rental days per rental has decreased.

* Market data by DataHouse.

AutoWallis Sales Report *

Q1, 2022

Q1, 2022 Q1, 2021 Changes Distribution Business Unit Number of new vehicles sold (pcs.) ** 5 266 4 555 +15,6% Retail & Services Business Unit Number of new vehicles sold (pcs.) 1 659 1 678 -1,1% Number of used vehicles sold (pcs.) 485 434 +11,8% Total Vehicle Sales 7 410 6 667 +11,1% Number of service hours (hours) 29 679 29 447 +0,8% Rental Fleet Size (pcs.) 674 421 +60,1% Number of rental events (pcs.) 4 155 1 862 +123,1% Number of rental days (pcs.) 39 185 30 320 +29,2% * Important information: Published: April 19, 2022 Preliminary, non-consolidated data.

The data published in the AutoWallis Sales Report (hereinafter referred to as "Data") are compiled based on the estimates of AutoWallis Plc. and its subsidiaries. The published Data are solely for informational purposes; AutoWallis Plc. assumes no liability for their completeness or accuracy.

The AutoWallis Sales Report is not suitable for estimating the financial or business results of AutoWallis Plc., or drawing any related conclusions, so it shall not be considered either to be a profit estimate or a profit forecast. The Data published in the AutoWallis Sales Report may be used for your personal purposes and under your own responsibility.

Planned publication(s):

Q1-Q2, 2022

July 15, 2022

Q1-Q3, 2022

October 17, 2022

The AutoWallis Plc. Sales Report is published on the 15. day of the month following each quarter (should it fall on a weekend or bank holiday, it is published on the next business day).

** 146 vehicles sold within the group

AutoWallis Group

AutoWallis Plc., a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade and to expand its automotive investment-focused investment portfolio through acquisitions. The AutoWallis Group is present in 14 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long-term vehicle rentals. The brands represented by the group include BMW cars and motorbikes, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, and Toyota, as well as Saab spare vehicle parts, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "The Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.huwww.facebook.com/AutoWallis

Further information:

Dániel R. Kovács, Financial CommunicationsMobile: +36-20-771-8710

E-mail: r.kovacs@fincomm.hu