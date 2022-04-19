Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTOWALLIS   HU0000164504

AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(AUTOWALLIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-13
109.00 HUF   +0.18%
04/08AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Information on the foundation of a joint venture
PU
04/07AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : to be granted Renault, Dacia and Alpine distribution rights in cooperation with a major player on the European automotive market
PU
04/06AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : may continue its growth on the Slovenian market after completing the purchase of Avto Aktiv
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AutoWallis Sales Report Q1, 2022: AutoWallis's vehicle sales figures increased by 11 percent in the first quarter

04/19/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

AutoWallis Sales Report *

Q1, 2022

AutoWallis's vehicle sales figures increased by 11 percent in the first quarter

Budapest, April 19, 2022 - AutoWallis Group sales continue to perform above the market average. Compared to the same period last year, the automotive company registered on the Hungarian stock exchange sold 11 percent more vehicles in the first quarter, for a total of 7,410 vehicles. The Group's vehicle rental division also performed well: the number of rental events more than doubled and the number of rental days increased by almost 30 percent.

AutoWallis Group reported performance that significantly exceeded market averages in vehicles sales for the first quarter, while the supply shortage due to the lack of chips is affecting all brands in the sector. It is important to note that AutoWallis has not yet identified any slowing in demand: the number of orders in the first quarter is 41 percent higher year-on-year, which is in part attributed to the fact that some earlier orders remain open due to difficulties in delivery. The direct effect vehicle manufacturers are experiencing in deliveries is tangible in the growth of the sales margins of new vehicles and in the increase in the demand for used cars. Margins increased in the latter sector as well, meaning in aggregate the chip shortage is having a beneficial effect on AutoWallis's margin production capacity and profitability.

In the first three months of the year, the number of vehicles sold by the AutoWallis Group increased by 11.1 percent to 7,410 (which growth was entirely organic, as all earlier acquisitions were closed in the base quarter). Of the Company's two units, sales volumes in the Distribution Business Unit increased by 15.6 percent to 5,266 units, primarily thanks to the SsangYong and Isuzu brands. The Retail & Services Business Unit saw the sale of 1,659 new and 485 used vehicles, equal to a drop of 1.1 percent and growth of 11.8 percent, respectively. The combined strength of the brands represented and sold by the Group and the diversification of the brand range is illustrated by the fact that the Hungarian passenger vehicle market experienced a slowdown of 10.9 percent*. The Retail & Services Business Unit experienced additional expansion in the services it offers: the number of service hours increased to 29,679 (+0.8%) and Sixt, represented by the AutoWallis Group, more than doubled the number of rental events (+123.1%). At 29.2 percent, the growth in the number of rental days was a little less, amounting to 39,185. The figures indicate that shorter term rentals, generally for tourism purposes and with higher coverage, has increased, as the number of rental days per rental has decreased.

* Market data by DataHouse.

AutoWallis Sales Report *

Q1, 2022

Q1, 2022

Q1, 2021

Changes

Distribution Business Unit

Number of new vehicles sold (pcs.) **

5 266

4 555

+15,6%

Retail & Services Business Unit

Number of new vehicles sold (pcs.)

1 659

1 678

-1,1%

Number of used vehicles sold (pcs.)

485

434

+11,8%

Total Vehicle Sales

7 410

6 667

+11,1%

Number of service hours (hours)

29 679

29 447

+0,8%

Rental Fleet Size (pcs.)

674

421

+60,1%

Number of rental events (pcs.)

4 155

1 862

+123,1%

Number of rental days (pcs.)

39 185

30 320

+29,2%

* Important information:

Published:

April 19, 2022

Preliminary, non-consolidated data.

The data published in the AutoWallis Sales Report (hereinafter referred to as "Data") are compiled based on the estimates of AutoWallis Plc. and its subsidiaries. The published Data are solely for informational purposes; AutoWallis Plc. assumes no liability for their completeness or accuracy.

The AutoWallis Sales Report is not suitable for estimating the financial or business results of AutoWallis Plc., or drawing any related conclusions, so it shall not be considered either to be a profit estimate or a profit forecast. The Data published in the AutoWallis Sales Report may be used for your personal purposes and under your own responsibility.

Planned publication(s):

Q1-Q2, 2022

July 15, 2022

Q1-Q3, 2022

October 17, 2022

The AutoWallis Plc. Sales Report is published on the 15. day of the month following each quarter (should it fall on a weekend or bank holiday, it is published on the next business day).

** 146 vehicles sold within the group

AutoWallis Group

AutoWallis Plc., a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade and to expand its automotive investment-focused investment portfolio through acquisitions. The AutoWallis Group is present in 14 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long-term vehicle rentals. The brands represented by the group include BMW cars and motorbikes, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, and Toyota, as well as Saab spare vehicle parts, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "The Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.huwww.facebook.com/AutoWallis

Further information:

Dániel R. Kovács, Financial CommunicationsMobile: +36-20-771-8710

E-mail: r.kovacs@fincomm.hu

Disclaimer

AutoWallis plc published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 18:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
04/08AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Information on the foundation of a joint venture
PU
04/07AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : to be granted Renault, Dacia and Alpine distributio..
PU
04/06AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : may continue its growth on the Slovenian market aft..
PU
04/05AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : closed 2021 with record profits exceeding its plans
PU
04/04AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Modified Corporate events calendar for 2022
PU
04/04AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : modified corporate events calendar
PU
03/30AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Invitation to the annual general meeting of autowal..
PU
03/30AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of AutoWal..
PU
03/21AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : Another vehicle brand is being added to the AutoWal..
PU
03/16AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVE : The weight of AutoWallis shares in the BUX index al..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 211 B 608 M 608 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 24 791 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46 345 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 706
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG
Duration : Period :
AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 109,00 HUF
Average target price 206,00 HUF
Spread / Average Target 89,0%
Managers and Directors
Zsolt Müllner Chairman-Management Board
Gábor Ormosy Chief Executive Officer
Attila László Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Székely Chief Investment Officer
György Ecseri Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG-9.17%134
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.-2.12%8 720
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.59%4 454
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-17.04%2 655
CHINA HARMONY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-24.34%738
LOOKERS PLC26.17%428