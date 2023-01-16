Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  AutoWallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  News
  Summary
    AUTOWALLIS   HU0000164504

AUTOWALLIS NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(AUTOWALLIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
101.00 HUF    0.00%
AutoWallis Sales Report Q1-q4, 2022 : The AutoWallis Group closed 2022 with record sales
PU
Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : The AutoWallis Group is entering the market of online automotive sales by acquiring JóAutók.hu
PU
Autowallis Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Treasury shares transaction
PU
AutoWallis Sales Report Q1-Q4, 2022: The AutoWallis Group closed 2022 with record sales

01/16/2023 | 10:00am EST
PRESS RELEASE

AutoWallis Sales Report

Q1-Q4, 2022

The AutoWallis Group closed 2022 with record sales

Budapest, January 16, 2023 - Sales of the AutoWallis Group set new records in all divisions and areas in 2022, continuing down the path of dynamic growth with the aim of becoming a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade. The vehicles sales and the number of service hours of the Group, present in 14 countries in the region, increased by a quarter last year, with even greater growth seen in vehicle rentals: the number of rental events increased by 44 percent and the number of rental days by 29 percent.

The AutoWallis Group closed a strong Q4 last year, meaning the sales of the company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange set records in all areas in 2022. The number of vehicles sold by the AutoWallis Group last year increased significantly, by 25 percent for a total of 31,303. The greatest increase was experienced by the Distribution Business Unit, which grew the number of vehicles sold by 34.4 to reach a total of 22,174. The acquisition of Renault Hungária, carried out by AutoWallis jointly with the Portuguese company Salvador Caetano, played another role in growth. The acquisition contributed to the increase in the last three months (+1,873 vehicles); however, organic growth was 23 percent even without this transaction. SsangYong played an important role in this growth, as the Korean brand saw sales jump by 99.4 percent (+3,638 vehicles). Last year, the Retail & Services Business Unit sold 7,314 new (+5.7%) and 1,815 used (+12.5%) vehicles, which figures were strengthened by the sales of Avto Aktiv starting from the second quarter. The Slovenian company sells 4 vehicle brands in 5 cities, making it a major player on the neighboring country's retail market, without which the sales of new and used vehicles would have dropped by

2.6 and 4.9 percent, respectively. These results are outstanding in light of the fact that the Hungarian passenger vehicle market experienced a slowdown of 8.54 percent last year*. Thanks to the strong diversification in AutoWallis's strategy, the differences in the markets of the region's countries can be balanced out even in the short term. The services field in the Retail & Services Business Unit saw an increase in service hours of 25.7 percent to 163,862 hours, with organic growth of 2.8 percent even without the acquisition of the Slovenian Avto Aktiv. Sixt, represented by the AutoWallis Group in Hungary, increased the number of rental events by 43.9 percent to 22,525 and the number of rental days by 28.9 percent to 211,511 in 2022. Last year, the average fleet size grew by 45.4 percent to 877, thanks to improving tourism figures.

In connection with the 2022 sales figures, AutoWallis CEO Gábor Ormosy emphasized that the Group again closed a record year and is on the right track to realizing its announced strategy. He pointed out that retail sales have already surpassed the sales target of 8,600-9,100set for 2025. As regards wholesale, the figures of Renault Hungária (Renault, Dacia) work towards strengthening the numbers for this year, meaning the sales of AutoWallis's Distribution Business

Unit may in 2023 already come close to realizing the goal of 39,200-43,000vehicles set for 2025. Looking at the short-term outlooks for 2023, the CEO said that despite the unfavorable outlook for inflation and the economy, the market continues to see deferred purchases and order backlogs remain exceptionally high, while fears of further increases in vehicle prices may also temporarily boost demand. In light of the changing supply and demand relationships on the market, the

turbulent macroeconomic environment, and the growth which is significantly more dynamic than the pace set in AutoWallis's strategy, the company is considering whether it is necessary to amend the indicators set in the strategic goals previously published.

* Market data by DataHouse.

AutoWallis Sales Report *

Q1-Q4, 2022

Q1-Q4,

Q1-Q4,

Changes

2022

2021

Distribution Business Unit

Number of new vehicles sold (pcs.) **

22 174

16 501

+34,4%

Retail & Services Business Unit

Number of new vehicles sold (pcs.)

7 314

6 920

+5,7%

Number of used vehicles sold (pcs.)

1 815

1 613

+12,5%

Total Vehicle Sales

31 303

25 034

+25,0%

Number of service hours (hours)

163 862

130 375

+25,7%

Rental Fleet Size (pcs.)

877

603

+45,4%

Number of rental events (pcs.)

22 525

15 648

+43,9%

Number of rental days (pcs.)

211 511

164 132

+28,9%

* Important information:

Published:

January 16, 2023

Preliminary, non-consolidated data.

The data published in the AutoWallis Sales Report (hereinafter referred to as "Data") are compiled based

on the estimates of AutoWallis Plc. and its subsidiaries. The published Data are solely for informational

purposes; AutoWallis Plc. assumes no liability for their completeness or accuracy.

The AutoWallis Sales Report is not suitable for estimating the financial or business results of AutoWallis

Plc., or drawing any related conclusions, so it shall not be considered either to be a profit estimate or a

profit forecast. The Data published in the AutoWallis Sales Report may be used for your personal purposes

and under your own responsibility.

Planned publication(s):

Q1, 2023

April 17, 2023

Q1-Q2, 2023

July 17, 2023

Q1-Q3, 2023

October 16, 2023

The AutoWallis Plc. Sales Report is published on the 15. day of the month following each quarter (should it

fall on a weekend or bank holiday, it is published on the next business day).

  • 810 vehicles sold within the group; The revenue from the domestic sales of imported Renault and Dacia vehicles is not included in the group's consolidated revenue as RN Hungary Kft. is not included in consolidation.

AutoWallis Group

The AutoWallis Group, a company listed in the Premium category of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade. It is important for the company to continuously expand its automotive industry investment-focused portfolio through acquisitions and to operate as a group with traditional, conservative, and ESG-compliant values and a business policy sensitive to social and environmental challenges. The AutoWallis group is present in 14 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long- term vehicle rentals. The Group's Distribution Business Unit represents the Alpine, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, Land Rover, Saab parts, Renault, SsangYong, and Opel brands, and the brands represented by its Retail & Services Business Unit include BMW passenger cars and motorcycles, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, Toyota, and Sixt rent-a-car. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.hu www.facebook.com/AutoWallis

Further information:

Dániel R. Kovács, Financial Communications

Mobile: 06-20-771-8710

Email: r.kovacs@fincomm.hu

Disclaimer

AutoWallis plc published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
