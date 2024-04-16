PRESS RELEASE
AutoWallis Sales Report
Q1 2024
The first quarter saw AutoWallis outperforming in retail and the
company continues to expect significant growth
Budapest, April 15, 2024 - The AutoWallis Group's Retail & Services Business Unit started the year off strong after increasing new vehicles sales by 16%, substantially exceeding the 7% growth seen on the Hungarian market. Year-on-year, the number of vehicles sold by the regional car sales and mobility service provider's Distribution Business Unit was lower primarily due to base effects and the difficulties faced by maritime shipping. As regards services, the number of service hours and rental events increased. All in all, AutoWallis expects this year's sales data to significantly exceed last year's figures in light of the current macroeconomic environment.
The AutoWallis Group's Retail & Services Business Unit increased its new vehicles sales by 15.9% to 2424 units and its used car sales by 22.8% to 597 in the first quarter. This performance is especially worthy of mention in light of the fact that in the same period Hungary saw a 7.23% increase* in the number of registered vehicles. Within the Retail & Services Business Unit, services saw a 6.1% increase in service hours to reach 47,763 hours, with the number of rental events growing significantly, to 91,920, thanks to the acquisition of wigo car sharing last year. The fleet of Sixt, operated by AutoWallis in Hungary, was reduced by 423 vehicles in the first three months of the year in line with seasonal effects; however, due to wigo's 536 units the total fleet size increased by 113 vehicles to reach 3678 (+3.2%). The 11% decrease in rental days can also be considered seasonal, which, paired with the reduction in fleet size, also means an improvement in operating efficiency. Due to one-off and substantial base effects in the Distribution Business Unit, the number of new vehicles was 23.5% lower, equal to 2641 vehicles. The reason for the decreased sales volume is technical in nature, explained by the exceptionally high figures in the last quarter of 2022 and the base period - the first quarter of 2023 - as well as the Suez Canal and the Red Sea situation in the first quarter of this year, which extended maritime shipping deadlines by almost a month. As previously indicated by AutoWallis, last year's increased registration figures were a result of the deferred purchases due to COVID, the chip shortage, and global shipping difficulties coupled with a large backlog of orders waiting to be fulfilled. These one-off effects have now been balanced out, and sales are normalizing and levelling out, once again becoming more predictable. The decrease was primarily due to the lower sales volumes of SsangYong (-1709), Dacia (-462), and Opel (-287) vehicles. AutoWallis CEO Gábor Ormosy explained that the Distribution Business
Unit also performed in accordance with expectations, and emphasized that as regards the forecast for 2024, they expect to see growth compared to the base period already in the upcoming quarter thanks to the current macroeconomic environment, meaning the number of vehicles sold by the two divisions may see significant increases.
* Market data by DataHouse.
AutoWallis Sales Report *
Q1, 2024
Q1, 2024
Q1, 2023
Changes
Distribution Business Unit
Number of new vehicles sold (pcs.) **
8 582
11 223
-23,5%
Retail & Services Business Unit
Number of new vehicles sold (pcs.)
2 424
2 091
+15,9%
Number of used vehicles sold (pcs.)
597
486
+22,8%
Total Vehicle Sales
11 603
13 800
-15,9%
Number of service hours (hours)
47 763
45 004
+6,1%
Rental Fleet Size - Short-term car rentals (pcs.) ***
91 920
4 556
+1917,6%
Number of rental/use days - Short-term vehicle rental (pcs) ***
38 302
43 060
-11,0%
Fleet size - Related to vehicle rentals (pcs.)****
3 678
3 565
+3,2%
* Important information:
Published:
April 15, 2024
Preliminary, non-consolidated data.
The data published in the AutoWallis Sales Report (hereinafter referred to as "Data") are compiled based on the estimates of AutoWallis Plc. and its subsidiaries. The published Data are solely for informational purposes; AutoWallis Plc. assumes no liability for their completeness or accuracy.
The AutoWallis Sales Report is not suitable for estimating the financial or business results of AutoWallis Plc., or drawing any related conclusions, so it shall not be considered either to be a profit estimate or a profit forecast. The Data published in the AutoWallis Sales Report may be used for your personal purposes and under your own responsibility.
Planned publication(s):
Q1-Q2, 2024
July 15,
2024
Q1-Q3, 2024
October
15, 2024
The AutoWallis Plc. Sales Report is published on the 15. day of the month following each quarter (should it fall on a weekend or bank holiday, it is published on the next business day).
- 815 vehicles sold within the group; The revenue from the domestic sales of imported Renault and Dacia vehicles is not included in the group's consolidated revenue as RN Hungary Kft. is not included in consolidation.
- Starting from 2024, includes the data of Wallis Autómegosztó Zrt. (wigo).
- The combined figures of short-term vehicle rental, long-term vehicle rental, independent fleet management, and car sharing.
AutoWallis Group
The AutoWallis Group, a company listed in the Prime Market of the Budapest Stock Exchange, as well as in the BUX and BUMIX indices, aims to become a major vehicle trading company and mobility service provider in the Central and Eastern European region by the end of the decade. It is important for the company to continuously expand its vehicle trading and mobility service investment-focused portfolio through acquisitions and to operate as a group with traditional, conservative, and ESG-compliant values and a business policy sensitive to social and environmental challenges. The AutoWallis group is present in 16 countries of the Central and Eastern European region (Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia), where it is engaged in the retail and wholesale of vehicles, parts, and accessories, in repair and maintenance services, as well as in short- and long-term vehicle rentals. The Group's Distribution Business Unit represents the Alpine, BYD, Dacia, Isuzu, Farizon, Jaguar, Land Rover, MG, Saab parts, Renault, SsangYong, and Opel brands, and the brands represented by its Retail & Services Business Unit include BMW passenger cars and motorcycles, BYD, Dacia, Isuzu, Jaguar, KIA, Land Rover, Maserati, MINI, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, SsangYong, Suzuki, Toyota, wigo, Sixt rent-a-car, Nelson Flottalízing, JóAutók.hu and AUTO-LICIT.HU. AutoWallis is the two-time recipient of the "Share Capital Increase of the Year" award at Best of BSE Award Galas (2020, 2021). www.autowallis.comwww.facebook.com/AutoWallis
Further information:
Ádám Kerekes, Financial Communications
Mobile: +36 70 341 8959
Email:kerekes.adam@fincomm.hu
