AutoWeb : Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) (Form 8-K)

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 28, 2021, AutoWeb, Inc., a Delaware corporation ('AutoWeb'), previously reported that Dealer Direct, LLC dba FordDirect ('FordDirect') has decided to suspend its new vehicle leads marketing program and terminate the new vehicle leads portion of the Lead Agreement dated December 1, 2020, between AutoWeb and FordDirect ('Lead Agreement'), effective September 30, 2021.

On June 11, 2021, the parties agreed to amend the Lead Agreement to provide for an early termination of the new vehicle leads portion of the Lead Agreement, with the early termination to be effective June 30, 2021, in exchange for a lump sum payment of approximately $0.5 million from FordDirect to AutoWeb. This early termination payment was derived based on an estimated gross profit for the estimated number of valid new vehicle leads that would have been delivered by AutoWeb to FordDirect during the original termination period.