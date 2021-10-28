2021 Annual Report

we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts. com. We do not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone, Inc. is the leading retailer, and a leading distributor, of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. We began operations in 1979 and at August 28, 2021 operated 6,051 store in the United States ("U.S."); 664 stores in Mexico; and 52 stores in Brazil. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products. At August 28, 2021 in 5,179 of our domestic stores, we also had a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. We also sell the ALLDATA brand diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally,

AutoZone's Pledge, est. 1986 AutoZoners always put customers ﬁrst! We know our parts and products. Our stores look great! We've got the best merchandise at the right price.

Dear Customers, AutoZoners and Stockholders,

Since opening our very ﬁ rst store in Forrest City, Arkansas, on July 4, 1979, AutoZone proudly exists to serve the needs of our customers, the motoring public. For over four decades, whether in times of natural disasters, difﬁcult economic environments, or simply navigating the rigors of day-to-day life, our company, and in particular, our incredible AutoZoners, have remained committed to ensuring that our customers can safely and responsibly operate their vehicles. Our tremendous success, enabled by our unique and powerful culture of Customer Satisfaction, is a direct testament to the countless sacriﬁces, bold innovations, and unwavering commitment to excellence of AutoZoners both past and present. Words fall short of expressing my sincerest gratitude to each one of them.

Yet, no one could have imagined all that has happened as a result of the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. The ever-changing landscape of the pandemic continues to force us all to make tough decisions and adapt. That said, since day one of the pandemic, our AutoZoners, especially those in our stores and distribution centers, have been on the front lines and their commitment to being safety leaders and putting our customers ﬁrst has never wavered.

On behalf of our over 105,000 AutoZoners around the globe, I am honored to update you on our outstanding and record- setting progress during ﬁ scal 2021 and to review our opportunities for 2022 and beyond. Our operating theme for 2022 is "Go The Extra Mile," which is both a call-to-action and constant reminder of what we must do, as a company and as AutoZoners, to meet the growing needs of our customers and for us to continuously challenge ourselves to position our company for even greater success during and well after these most extraordinary times.

As we look to our future, I continue to be enthusiastic about our company's ability to accelerate domestic and international historic growth rates, leverage ongoing and new investments, and increase both Retail and Commercial market share, all while being a responsible global corporate citizen. And, I remain very bullish about our near and long-term future.