    AZO   US0533321024

AUTOZONE, INC.

(AZO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
2215.88 USD   -1.32%
05:32pAutozone Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pAutoZone Announces Change to Executive Committee
GL
05:31pAutoZone Announces Change to Executive Committee
GL
AutoZone Announces Change to Executive Committee

10/06/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today announced that Bill Hackney, former Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Customer Satisfaction, who retired in December 2020, is returning to the company this month.

“We proudly welcome back Bill Hackney, a 37-year AutoZoner, to our AutoZone family returning as Senior Vice President, Merchandising. We look forward to leveraging Bill’s deep understanding of our customers, business and remarkable industry, as he continues to build upon his stellar AutoZone career,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About AutoZone:

As of August 27, 2022, the Company had 6,168 stores in the U.S., 703 in Mexico and 72 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,943.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: David McKinney, 901-495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 063 M - -
Net income 2022 2 392 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42 946 M 42 946 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 85 050
Free-Float 94,1%
Managers and Directors
William C. Rhodes Vice PresidentFinance & SVP-Finance
Jamere Jackson CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Store Development
Thomas B. Newbern EVP-International & Information Technology
Alex Oliphant Research Director
K. Michelle Borninkhof Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOZONE, INC.7.11%42 946
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC3.66%46 355
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-30.04%9 988
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.0.36%758
MEKO AB-38.22%494
CARPARTS.COM, INC.-53.13%286