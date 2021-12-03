Log in
    AZO   US0533321024

AUTOZONE, INC.

(AZO)
AutoZone : Announces Change to Executive Committee - Form 8-K

12/03/2021 | 05:22pm EST
AutoZone Announces Change to Executive Committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), today announced that Mark Finestone, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Customer Satisfaction, will retire in early 2022.

"I give special thanks to Mark Finestone for his many contributions and years of remarkable service to our organization, customers and the automotive aftermarket industry. In his 19-year AutoZone career, Mark has driven innovation and provided both invaluable leadership and perspective. He has positioned the organization for continued success and accelerated growth into the future. I wish him and his family the very best in retirement," said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About AutoZone (NYSE: AZO)
As of August 28, 2021, the Company had 6,051 stores in the U.S., 664 stores in Mexico and 52 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,767. AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: David McKinney, 901-495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com



Disclaimer

AutoZone Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 22:21:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 903 M - -
Net income 2022 2 059 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 692 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 174 M 39 174 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 85 050
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart AUTOZONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
AutoZone, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOZONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 868,29 $
Average target price 1 843,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. Rhodes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jamere Jackson CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Store Development
Thomas B. Newbern EVP-International & Information Technology
K. Michelle Borninkhof Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Earl G. Graves Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOZONE, INC.57.60%39 174
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC40.69%44 295
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.45.24%14 141
MEKONOMEN AB (PUBL)73.55%985
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO.,LTD.-6.03%898
CARPARTS.COM, INC.-0.40%648