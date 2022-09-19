Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AutoZone, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZO   US0533321024

AUTOZONE, INC.

(AZO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06 2022-09-19 am EDT
2122.30 USD   -2.00%
10:50aAUTOZONE : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call Presentation
PU
09:53aAutoZone Posts Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Results on Commercial Boost
MT
09:17aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Monday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AutoZone : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call Presentation

09/19/2022 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth Quarter Earnings Release, FY2022

AUTOZONE, INC., © 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

1

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements typically use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," "seek," "may," "could," and similar expressions. These are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe to be appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to available and feasible financing; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; the impact of public health issues, such as the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic; inflation; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees; construction delays; the compromising of confidentiality, availability or integrity of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges in international markets; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; impact of tariffs; anticipated impact of new accounting standards; and business interruptions. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Item 1A under Part 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 28, 2021, and these Risk Factors should be read carefully. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, and events described above and in the "Risk Factors" could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it should be understood that it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AUTOZONE, INC., © 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

September 19, 2022

AUTOZONE, INC., © 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

3

AUTOZONE, INC., © 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4

Fourth Quarter FY 2022 P&L

16 Weeks Ended

16 Weeks Ended

in millions (excluding EPS and percentages)

August 27, 2022

August 28, 2021

B/(W)

Net Sales

$

5,348

$

4,913

8.9%

Gross Margin

51.5%

52.3%

(73 bps)

Operating Expense Ratio

30.9%

31.0%

12 bps

Operating Profit (EBIT)

$

1,104

$

1,044

5.7%

Operating (EBIT) Margin

20.6%

21.3%

(61 bps)

Interest

$

64.0

$

58.1

(10.1%)

Tax Rate

22.1%

20.3%

(180 bps)

Net Income

$

810

$

786

3.1%

Diluted Shares

20.0

22.0

9.1%

Diluted EPS

$

40.51

$

35.72

13.4%

AUTOZONE, INC., © 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AutoZone Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 14:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUTOZONE, INC.
10:50aAUTOZONE : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call Presentation
PU
09:53aAutoZone Posts Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Results on Commercial Boost
MT
09:17aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Monday
MT
07:23aStocks Set to Retreat as US Futures Trend Lower Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Weaker
MT
07:14aAutoZone Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Net Sales Increase
MT
07:08aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Down, Asia Lower
MT
07:05aAUTOZONE : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:57aAUTOZONE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Princ..
AQ
06:56aAutoZone 4th Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 6.2%; 4th Quarter EPS Increases to $40.5..
GL
06:56aAutoZone 4th Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 6.2%; 4th Quarter EPS Increases to $40.5..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUTOZONE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 063 M - -
Net income 2022 2 392 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42 203 M 42 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 85 050
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AUTOZONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
AutoZone, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUTOZONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 2 165,65 $
Average target price 2 242,35 $
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. Rhodes Vice PresidentFinance & SVP-Finance
Jamere Jackson CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Store Development
Thomas B. Newbern EVP-International & Information Technology
Alex Oliphant Research Director
K. Michelle Borninkhof Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOZONE, INC.3.30%42 203
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-1.80%43 912
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-30.47%9 938
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.1.35%775
MEKO AB-40.42%487
CARPARTS.COM, INC.-49.20%310