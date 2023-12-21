AutoZone announced Wednesday evening the decision of its Board of Directors to authorize the repurchase of an additional $2 billion worth of shares, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program.
Since the repurchase program was launched in 1998, and including the newly authorized amount, the automotive equipment distributor's Board of Directors has authorized share repurchases worth $37.7 billion.
"AutoZone's continued ability to generate strong free cash flow allows us to increase our cumulative authorization while maintaining our investment grade credit ratings," said CFO Jamere Jackson.
AutoZone, Inc. specializes in distributing automotive spare parts and accessories. The group offers compressors, batteries, carburetors, clutches, des rotors, des motors, fuel pumps, etc. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- retail and professional distribution (98.2%): sale of spare parts primarily to garages and service stations;
- other (1.8%): sales of diagnostic and maintenance software (name Alldata), and an e-commerce division.
At the end of August 2022, AutoZone, Inc. had a network of 6,943 stores located in the United States and Puerto Rico (6,168), Mexico (703) and Brazil (72).