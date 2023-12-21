AutoZone: further share buybacks authorized

December 21, 2023 at 04:36 am EST Share

AutoZone announced Wednesday evening the decision of its Board of Directors to authorize the repurchase of an additional $2 billion worth of shares, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program.



Since the repurchase program was launched in 1998, and including the newly authorized amount, the automotive equipment distributor's Board of Directors has authorized share repurchases worth $37.7 billion.



"AutoZone's continued ability to generate strong free cash flow allows us to increase our cumulative authorization while maintaining our investment grade credit ratings," said CFO Jamere Jackson.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.