AUTOZONE, INC.

AUTOZONE, INC.

(AZO)
05:00pAutoZone to Release First Quarter Earnings December 8, 2020
GL
11/20AUTOZONE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16AUTOZONE INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
AutoZone to Release First Quarter Earnings December 8, 2020

11/27/2020 | 05:00pm EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation’s leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its first quarter ended Saturday, November 21, 2020, before market open on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST), to discuss the results of the quarter.

This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (210) 839-8923 and entering the participant passcode 9697984.   In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through January 8, 2021, 11:59 pm (EST). 

About AutoZone:

As of August 29, 2020, the Company had 5,885, stores in the U.S., 621 stores in Mexico and 43 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,549.  AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com and www.alldatadiy.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com 
Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
