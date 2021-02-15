Log in
AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings March 2, 2021

02/15/2021 | 05:11pm EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation’s leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its second quarter ended Saturday, February 13, 2021, before market open on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST), to discuss the results of the quarter.

This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (210) 839-8923 and entering the participant passcode 9697984.   In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (203) 369-1211 through April 2, 2021, 11:59 pm (EST).

About AutoZone:

As of November 21, 2020, the Company had 5,924 stores in the U.S., 621 stores in Mexico, and 45 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,590. AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com and www.alldatadiy.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com
Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
