Consumer Cos Down on Housing Recession Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies lost ground amid fears that a spike in mortgage rates would weigh on demand for houses.

The National Association of Homebuilders' housing-market index decreased to 46 in September from 49 in August, with survey respondents warning there was no end to an apparent housing recession in sight.

Benchmark yields continued to rise, likely driving mortgage rates to new multiyear highs. Carrier Republic Airways asked the Federal Aviation Administration to allow pilots who go through a special program at the airline's training academy to begin flying on a restricted license after 750 hours of training, drawing a rebuke from pilots' unions.

AutoZone shares rose as the after-market car parts retailer posted a 9% increase in fiscal fourth-quarter sales, which grew to $5.35 billion as "return to the office" trends boosted demand for auto repairs.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1705ET