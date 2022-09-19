Advanced search
    AZO   US0533321024

AUTOZONE, INC.

(AZO)
2022-09-19
2097.59 USD   -3.14%
Consumer Cos Down on Housing Recession Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

09/19/2022
Retailers and other consumer companies lost ground amid fears that a spike in mortgage rates would weigh on demand for houses.

The National Association of Homebuilders' housing-market index decreased to 46 in September from 49 in August, with survey respondents warning there was no end to an apparent housing recession in sight.

Benchmark yields continued to rise, likely driving mortgage rates to new multiyear highs. Carrier Republic Airways asked the Federal Aviation Administration to allow pilots who go through a special program at the airline's training academy to begin flying on a restricted license after 750 hours of training, drawing a rebuke from pilots' unions.

AutoZone shares rose as the after-market car parts retailer posted a 9% increase in fiscal fourth-quarter sales, which grew to $5.35 billion as "return to the office" trends boosted demand for auto repairs.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1705ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 063 M - -
Net income 2022 2 392 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42 203 M 42 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 85 050
Free-Float 94,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 2 165,65 $
Average target price 2 240,26 $
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William C. Rhodes Vice PresidentFinance & SVP-Finance
Jamere Jackson CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Store Development
Thomas B. Newbern EVP-International & Information Technology
Alex Oliphant Research Director
K. Michelle Borninkhof Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUTOZONE, INC.3.30%42 203
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-1.80%43 912
ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC.-30.47%9 938
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO., LTD.1.35%775
MEKO AB-40.42%487
CARPARTS.COM, INC.-49.20%310