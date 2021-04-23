AUX International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PURCHASE OF STRUCTURED DEPOSIT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2080)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PURCHASE OF STRUCTURED DEPOSIT

On 23 April 2021, Ningbo AUX Property, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Beijing Bank Structured Deposit Agreement with the Ningbo Sub-branch of Beijing Bank. Pursuant to the Beijing Bank Structured Deposit Agreement, Ningbo AUX Property agreed to purchase a structured deposit of RMB27.0 million, using internal resources of the Group.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Pursuant to the Listing Rules, as one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Beijing Structured Deposit Agreement exceeds 5% but all of such ratios are below 25%, the transaction thereunder constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and shall be subject to the notification and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

On 23 April 2021, the Ningbo Sub-branch of Beijing Bank as structured deposit-taking bank and Ningbo AUX Property as customer entered into the Beijing Bank Structured Deposit Agreement in relation to the purchase of a structured deposit. Pursuant to the Beijing Bank Structured Deposit Agreement, Ningbo AUX Property agreed to purchase a structured deposit of RMB27.0 million, using internal resources. The return on the deposit shall be linked to the three-month USD LIBOR.