Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  AUX Resources Corporation    AUX   CA67053Y1007

AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION

(AUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUX Resources : Commences 3,500 Metre Drill Program on the Georgia Project in the Golden Triangle (copy)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

AUX COMMENCES 3,500 METRE DRILL PROGRAM ON THE GEORGIA

PROJECT IN THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 10, 2020 - AUX Resources Corporation (TSXV: AUX) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a two-drill, 3,500 metre diamond drill program on its flagship high-grade gold Georgia Project, including the past-producing Georgie River Mine, located on tidewater 16 kilometres south of the town of Stewart, British Columbia, in the prolific Golden Triangle.

"We are all excited to have the drills turning on the Georgia Project", comments Ian Slater, Chief Executive Officer. "Historic drilling of the deposit indicates exceptional gold grades in a system that was never drilled off. Our new model suggests that the historic intercepts were at the periphery of a much larger mineralized system, and we are eager to test the team's ideas."

Over the past decade AUX has been consolidating the land package surrounding the Georgie River Mine, compiling and re-interpreting the historic data, as well as advancing the geologic understanding through improved mapping, sampling, and geophysics. This work ultimately generated a new genetic model for the mineralization in the area. This model, supported by a robust data set, suggests the presence of a large intrusion-related mineralizing system - of which the Georgie River Mine is situated at the margin. This drill program will be the first test of this new and innovative model for mineralization in the area. Drilling will focus on:

  • Extending known ore shoots from the past-producing Georgie River Mine;

  • Testing newly developed, highly prospective targets outside of the known deposit; and

  • Assessing and substantiating the non-compliant historic high-grade resource at the Georgie River Mine.

About the Georgia Project

The 7,900 hectare high-grade gold Georgia Project, including the past-producing Georgie River Mine, is located on tidewater 16 kilometres south of the town of Stewart, British Columbia, in the prolific Golden Triangle. The Georgie River Mine, which last operated in 1939, contains 1.2 kilometres of underground access on three levels. The project has been explored since the 1970s by several companies with the intent of restarting the mine, but this historic work focused almost exclusively on the area hosting the existing mine workings, which appears to be peripheral to the core of a much larger hydrothermal system. Only a small part of this massive hydrothermal system was worked by the past producing mine.

Work by AUX over the past few field seasons has generated compelling evidence in support of a large intrusion-related gold target adjacent to the area of previous work. The Hume Creek target zone is marked by anomalous surficial samples, the cross-cutting regional Sovereign Fault, a coincident conductivity high, and an Early Jurassic intrusion belonging to the Texas Creek Plutonic Suite - a crucial component to large gold deposits in the Golden Triangle. Surface samples spanning more than a square kilometre in the vicinity of the Sovereign Fault carry gold values in excess of a gram per tonne, demonstrating the extensive nature of the system.

- 2 -

About AUX Resources

AUX holds more than 25,500 hectares of strategic claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts, including the high-grade Georgia Project and the past-producing Georgie River Mine. AUX is also actively consolidating property in the Stewart Mining Camp.

The technical disclosures in this release has been read and approved by Dr. Paul Metcalfe, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of AUX and Vice President Exploration, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

For further information please see www.auxrc.com or contact:

Ian Slater, Chief Executive Officer

Mars Investor Relations

+1 604 638 2545

+1 604 715 6845

info@auxrc.com

aux@marsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals, processes and filing requirements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auramex Resource Corp. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 16:54:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION
12:55pAUX RESOURCES : Commences 3,500 Metre Drill Program on the Georgia Project in th..
PU
08/10AUX RESOURCES : Commences 3,500 Metre Drill Program on the Georgia Project in Th..
AQ
08/09AUX RESOURCES : Mobilizes Field Crew and Commences 2020 Exploration Program at t..
PU
07/14AURAMEX RESOURCE : AUX Mobilizes Field Crew and Commences 2020 Exploration Progr..
AQ
07/13Auramex Announces Name Change
NE
07/10Auramex Announces Proposed Name Change
NE
07/08AURAMEX RESOURCE : Grants Options
AQ
07/06AURAMEX RESOURCE : Closes $5.5 Million Financing
AQ
06/29AURAMEX RESOURCE : Confirms Consolidation
AQ
06/19AURAMEX RESOURCE : Increases Private Placement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,54 M -0,42 M -0,42 M
Net cash 2019 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AUX Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence Roulston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
B. Marie Brannstrom Director & Vice President-Operations
Michael C. O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Metcalfe Director & Vice President-Exploration
Richard Savage Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION0.00%12
BHP GROUP-4.78%123 308
RIO TINTO PLC1.61%100 882
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.67%29 855
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.69%21 384
FRESNILLO PLC98.06%12 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group