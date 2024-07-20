AUXICO RESOURCES CANADA INC. NEWS RELEASE AUXICO ANNOUNCES AUDITOR'S RESIGNATION Montreal, Quebec / July 19, 2024 - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) ("Auxico" or the "Company") announces the resignation of its auditors, BDO Canada LLP ("BDO"). BDO resigned on their own initiative, and the Board of Directors of Auxico has accepted the resignation. Auxico has not yet appointed a successor auditor and discussions have been ongoing with potential audit firms to fill the vacancy as required under National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). The principal reason for the change in auditor is that Auxico's operations are less complex in nature and no longer require the extent of a global organization as auditor. The Board thanks BDO for their work as auditor over the past two years. To the knowledge of the Company, there were no reservations, modified opinions or reportable events (as defined in "NI 51-102") in the auditor's report with respect to the audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2022, or between the Company and BDO. There were no reportable events. Once a successor auditor has been appointed, the Company will issue a further press release confirming such appointment and file the required documents on SEDAR+ shortly thereafter. About Auxico Resources Canada Inc. Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia and Bolivia. Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc." ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS « signed. » « signed. »

Pierre Gauthier Mark Billings CEO & President, Auxico Resources Canada Inc Chairman, Auxico Resources Canada Inc. pg@auxicoresources.com mb@auxicoresources.com Cell: +1 514 299 0881 Cell: +1 514 296 1641